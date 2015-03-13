Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 7:50pm IST

Manhunt in Ferguson

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects and ratcheted up tensions in a city at the center of a national debate over race and policing. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects and ratcheted up tensions in a city at the center of a national debate over race and policing. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
1 / 18
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
3 / 18
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
4 / 18
A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
5 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
6 / 18
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
7 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
8 / 18
A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
10 / 18
A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Close
11 / 18
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
12 / 18
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
13 / 18
A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Close
14 / 18
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
15 / 18
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
16 / 18
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
17 / 18
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Locked up in Rikers

Locked up in Rikers

Next Slideshows

Locked up in Rikers

Locked up in Rikers

New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail.

13 Mar 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Mar 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

13 Mar 2015
China's Colombo project suspended

China's Colombo project suspended

A look at China's Colombo Port City project that Sri Lanka has suspended, citing lack of government approvals.

12 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast