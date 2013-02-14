Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2013 | 8:40am IST

Manhunt in LA

<p>Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday....more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
1 / 46
<p>Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
2 / 46
<p>Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
3 / 46
<p>A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
4 / 46
<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
5 / 46
<p>A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 46
<p>Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 46
<p>Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 46
<p>Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
9 / 46
<p>Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
10 / 46
<p>A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013....more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
11 / 46
<p>Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone,...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
12 / 46
<p>Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
13 / 46
<p>A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
14 / 46
<p>A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
15 / 46
<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
16 / 46
<p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Thursday, February 14, 2013

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Close
17 / 46
<p>The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Thursday, February 14, 2013

The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
18 / 46
<p>Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout</p>

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Close
19 / 46
<p>San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL</p>

San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL

Thursday, February 14, 2013

San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL

Close
20 / 46
<p>The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. ...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
21 / 46
<p>Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
22 / 46
<p>Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
23 / 46
<p>Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
24 / 46
<p>LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Thursday, February 14, 2013

LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
25 / 46
<p>With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013....more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
26 / 46
<p>Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
27 / 46
<p>Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
28 / 46
<p>Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
29 / 46
<p>Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
30 / 46
<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner....more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
31 / 46
<p>Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 46
<p>Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 46
<p>Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 46
<p>Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 46
<p>A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
36 / 46
<p>Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
37 / 46
<p>A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
38 / 46
<p>A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
39 / 46
<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
40 / 46
<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
41 / 46
<p>A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
42 / 46
<p>Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
43 / 46
<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
44 / 46
<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
45 / 46
<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Cruise ship woes

Cruise ship woes

Next Slideshows

Cruise ship woes

Cruise ship woes

From a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to the Costa Concordia disaster, a look at recent problems plaguing the cruise ship industry.

28 May 2013
International condom day

International condom day

A look at various campaigns, protests and fashion shows promoting safe sex awareness globally.

13 Feb 2013
Pakistan Prisoner Release

Pakistan Prisoner Release

India releases three prisoners of Pakistani nationality.

13 Feb 2013
State of the Union

State of the Union

President Obama sets his agenda for the first year of his second term during his State of the Union address.

13 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast