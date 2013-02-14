Manhunt in LA
Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday....more
Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins more
Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los...more
San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a...more
Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013....more
A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone,...more
Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene...more
A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout
Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout
San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL
San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL
The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. ...more
The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear...more
Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013....more
With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity...more
Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner....more
Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout
Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout
Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout
Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout
Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout
Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout
Next Slideshows
Cruise ship woes
From a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to the Costa Concordia disaster, a look at recent problems plaguing the cruise ship industry.
International condom day
A look at various campaigns, protests and fashion shows promoting safe sex awareness globally.
Pakistan Prisoner Release
India releases three prisoners of Pakistani nationality.
State of the Union
President Obama sets his agenda for the first year of his second term during his State of the Union address.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.