Pictures | Fri Jan 27, 2012 | 3:30pm IST

Manipur, India's dark jewel

Women buy fish at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Women buy fish at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

A vendor offers prayers before she starts her business at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor offers prayers before she starts her business at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

Vendors wait for customers at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Vendors wait for customers at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

Security force personnel patrol a road at a village in the Chandel district, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Security force personnel patrol a road at a village in the Chandel district, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

A patient listens to a radio inside a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center at Sibanagar village, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A patient listens to a radio inside a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center at Sibanagar village, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

A member of the security forces stands guard along a roadside at Naranseina Bazar, south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A member of the security forces stands guard along a roadside at Naranseina Bazar, south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

Thangchin Lian, 32, an alcoholic and sometimes heroin user, gestures as he speaks during an interview inside a rehabilitation center at Churachandpur village, south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thangchin Lian, 32, an alcoholic and sometimes heroin user, gestures as he speaks during an interview inside a rehabilitation center at Churachandpur village, south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

People ride motorbikes as they cross Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People ride motorbikes as they cross Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

Security personnel line up to buy food from a shop at Chandel village, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Security personnel line up to buy food from a shop at Chandel village, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 27, 2012

