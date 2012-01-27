Manipur, India's dark jewel
Women buy fish at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor offers prayers before she starts her business at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vendors wait for customers at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Security force personnel patrol a road at a village in the Chandel district, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A patient listens to a radio inside a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center at Sibanagar village, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of the security forces stands guard along a roadside at Naranseina Bazar, south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Thangchin Lian, 32, an alcoholic and sometimes heroin user, gestures as he speaks during an interview inside a rehabilitation center at Churachandpur village, south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People ride motorbikes as they cross Indo-Myanmar border bridge at the border town of Moreh, in Imphal January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Security personnel line up to buy food from a shop at Chandel village, south of Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
