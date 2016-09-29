Edition:
Thu Sep 29, 2016

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Indian designer Manish Arora appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model with a dog present a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model with a dog presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

