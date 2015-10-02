Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 2, 2015 | 4:40pm IST

Manish Arora's show at Paris Fashion Week

A model presents a creation a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 29
Indian designer Manish Arora is seen during rehearsals before his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Indian designer Manish Arora is seen during rehearsals before his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Indian designer Manish Arora is seen during rehearsals before his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
13 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
22 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
26 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
27 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 29
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Ralph Lauren steps down

Ralph Lauren steps down

Next Slideshows

Ralph Lauren steps down

Ralph Lauren steps down

American designer Ralph Lauren, who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club chic, announced that he is stepping down as chief...

30 Sep 2015
Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

25 Sep 2015
Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

23 Sep 2015
Burberry at LFW

Burberry at LFW

Highlights from the Burberry Prorsum collection at London Fashion Week.

21 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast