Pictures | Tue Mar 27, 2012

Manmohan at Seoul Summit

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (L) speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (L) speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (L) speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh listens to his headphones during the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh listens to his headphones during the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh listens to his headphones during the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>South Korea's President Lee Myung-Bak (R) wipes his forehead as he arrives for a plenary session during the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. Also in the picture are China's President Hu Jintao (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shaking hands. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

South Korea's President Lee Myung-Bak (R) wipes his forehead as he arrives for a plenary session during the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. Also in the picture are China's President Hu Jintao (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shaking hands. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

South Korea's President Lee Myung-Bak (R) wipes his forehead as he arrives for a plenary session during the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 27, 2012. Also in the picture are China's President Hu Jintao (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shaking hands. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he arrives for a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he arrives for a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he arrives for a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as they arrive for a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as they arrive for a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as they arrive for a working dinner at the Nuclear Security Summit at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (top, 2nd L) disembarks his plane upon his arrival at the air base in Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool</p>

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (top, 2nd L) disembarks his plane upon his arrival at the air base in Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (top, 2nd L) disembarks his plane upon his arrival at the air base in Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

<p>South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walk to attend official welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House, ahead of the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walk to attend official welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House, ahead of the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, March 27, 2012

South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walk to attend official welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House, ahead of the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

