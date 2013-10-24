Manmohan Singh in Beijing
Two staff members of the Great Hall of the People check the red carpet ahead of a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldiers prepare for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at an entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) inspects the guard of honour with China's Premier Li Keqiang during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's Premier Li Keqiang (C) shows the way to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's Premier Li Keqiang (back) shows the way to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Russian national flag flutters near a security guard outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldiers from the guard of honour arrive for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh outside the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd L) attends a meeting with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a joint news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during a joint news conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (unseen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool
China's President Xi Jinping (R) talks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Peng Sun/Pool
China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as they pose for pictures during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
China's Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R, 2nd line) talks to tourists as he visits the Forbidden City with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C), in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
China's Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) gestures as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) waves during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
