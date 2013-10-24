Edition:
Manmohan Singh in Beijing

<p>Two staff members of the Great Hall of the People check the red carpet ahead of a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Soldiers prepare for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at an entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) inspects the guard of honour with China's Premier Li Keqiang during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (C) shows the way to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (back) shows the way to India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A Russian national flag flutters near a security guard outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Soldiers from the guard of honour arrive for a welcome ceremony for India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh outside the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd L) attends a meeting with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a joint news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during a joint news conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (unseen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo News/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>China's President Xi Jinping (R) talks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Peng Sun/Pool</p>

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as they pose for pictures during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R, 2nd line) talks to tourists as he visits the Forbidden City with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C), in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>China's Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) gestures as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) waves during their visit to the Forbidden City, in Beijing, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

