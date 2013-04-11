Edition:
Manmohan Singh in Germany

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh salutes to a guard of honour of the German armed forces before listening to the national anthems with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh review a guard of honour of the German armed forces upon his arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh listen to the national upon his arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh review a guard of honour of the German armed forces upon his arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh review a guard of honour of the German armed forces upon his arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) is pictured through a window as she waits with her staff for the arrival of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>A fox passes in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh upon his arrival for a dinner at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh upon his arrival for a dinner at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Thursday, April 11, 2013

