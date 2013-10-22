Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 22, 2013 | 10:30am IST

Manmohan Singh in Russia

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shake hands at a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shake hands at a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shake hands at a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
1 / 10
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take part in a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take part in a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take part in a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
2 / 10
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
3 / 10
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
4 / 10
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
5 / 10
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
6 / 10
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
7 / 10
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
8 / 10
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he walks out of the plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he walks out of the plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he walks out of the plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 10
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Police women of Pakistan

Police women of Pakistan

Next Slideshows

Police women of Pakistan

Police women of Pakistan

Being female police officers in Pakistan's most conservative province.

21 Oct 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Oct 2013
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

06 Nov 2013
Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul

The Taliban attack a convoy of foreign vehicles in Kabul, the first major incident in the Afghan capital since July.

19 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures