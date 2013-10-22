Manmohan Singh in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shake hands at a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shake hands at a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take part in a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh take part in a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he walks out of the plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh waves as he walks out of the plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Police women of Pakistan
Being female police officers in Pakistan's most conservative province.
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
Taliban attack in Kabul
The Taliban attack a convoy of foreign vehicles in Kabul, the first major incident in the Afghan capital since July.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.