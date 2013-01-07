Mannequins
Islamic style headscarves are displayed for sale in a shop in central Banda Aceh December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The bottom half of a mannequin lies on 8th Avenue in Belmar, New Jersey November 2, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Protesters sit alongside shops as mannequins are seen on display during an anti-government protest in the capital Manama October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A mannequin decorated with traditional jewellery of the Hazara community is display in a shop at a market in Mehrabad, Quetta September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A display of headscarves is seen during the 1st International Muslims Fair in Brussels September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man holds a basket with mannequins wearing masks, similar to the ones used by members of the female punk band Pussy Riot, during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks past mannequin legs left by the side of the road in Valletta September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A mannequin is adorned with accessories made form bullet parts that were used during military operations following the February 17 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi's rule, in a clothes shop in Tripoli July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A girl poses with the mannequin of a sailor during during an open-house exhibition of Mexico's Navy in Monterrey April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Sony Corp's Walkman, a portable music player, is displayed at the lobby of the company's headquarters in Tokyo February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Heads and scarves are on display outside of a store in Istanbul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian woman shops at a market in Damascus January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A woman walks past a wall with mannequins on top during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Mannequins are seen as part of an upcoming exhibition, "Notorious and Notable: Twentieth Century Women of Style" at the Museum of New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An employee works on a mannequin at a Top Mannequin factory in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A man takes a pair of sunglasses with a video recording function at the Taide booth during the Computex 2010 computer fair at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A window mannequin of German fashion concern Tom Tailor is pictured during the initial public offering at the Frankfurt stock exchange March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Mannequins are displayed at a dress-shop in a shopping centre in Herat December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man looks at mannequins wearing Santa Claus hats in a mall in Medellin December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Mannequins are decorated with colourful dresses to attract shoppers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival at the new market area in Dhaka September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Mannequin arms are stacked for assembly at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mannequins are ready for shipment at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A vendor sells scarves at Damascus market during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A farmer arranges a mannequin during a protest in front of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Mannequins are put on display during a news conference organised by Purform, a New Zealand based plastic mannequin brand, in New Delhi July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mannequins representing illegal Jewish immigrants are seen through a bus window at the Illegal Immigrants Detention Camp, now a museum, in Atlit near the northern city of Haifa April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
British artist Antony Gormley poses with his sculptural installation entitled "Lost Horizon" displayed during a preview of his exhibition at the White Cube gallery in central London March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Hand parts of mannequins are seen on a shelf in the storage room of Zhejiang Howard Display and Fixture factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang province, January 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
