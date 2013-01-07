Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 7, 2013

Mannequins

Islamic style headscarves are displayed for sale in a shop in central Banda Aceh December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Islamic style headscarves are displayed for sale in a shop in central Banda Aceh December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 07, 2013

Islamic style headscarves are displayed for sale in a shop in central Banda Aceh December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The bottom half of a mannequin lies on 8th Avenue in Belmar, New Jersey November 2, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

The bottom half of a mannequin lies on 8th Avenue in Belmar, New Jersey November 2, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Monday, January 07, 2013

The bottom half of a mannequin lies on 8th Avenue in Belmar, New Jersey November 2, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Protesters sit alongside shops as mannequins are seen on display during an anti-government protest in the capital Manama October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters sit alongside shops as mannequins are seen on display during an anti-government protest in the capital Manama October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, January 07, 2013

Protesters sit alongside shops as mannequins are seen on display during an anti-government protest in the capital Manama October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A mannequin decorated with traditional jewellery of the Hazara community is display in a shop at a market in Mehrabad, Quetta September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A mannequin decorated with traditional jewellery of the Hazara community is display in a shop at a market in Mehrabad, Quetta September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Monday, January 07, 2013

A mannequin decorated with traditional jewellery of the Hazara community is display in a shop at a market in Mehrabad, Quetta September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A display of headscarves is seen during the 1st International Muslims Fair in Brussels September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A display of headscarves is seen during the 1st International Muslims Fair in Brussels September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, January 07, 2013

A display of headscarves is seen during the 1st International Muslims Fair in Brussels September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man holds a basket with mannequins wearing masks, similar to the ones used by members of the female punk band Pussy Riot, during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man holds a basket with mannequins wearing masks, similar to the ones used by members of the female punk band Pussy Riot, during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, January 07, 2013

A man holds a basket with mannequins wearing masks, similar to the ones used by members of the female punk band Pussy Riot, during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks past mannequin legs left by the side of the road in Valletta September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man walks past mannequin legs left by the side of the road in Valletta September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Monday, January 07, 2013

A man walks past mannequin legs left by the side of the road in Valletta September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A mannequin is adorned with accessories made form bullet parts that were used during military operations following the February 17 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi's rule, in a clothes shop in Tripoli July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A mannequin is adorned with accessories made form bullet parts that were used during military operations following the February 17 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi's rule, in a clothes shop in Tripoli July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Monday, January 07, 2013

A mannequin is adorned with accessories made form bullet parts that were used during military operations following the February 17 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi's rule, in a clothes shop in Tripoli July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A girl poses with the mannequin of a sailor during during an open-house exhibition of Mexico's Navy in Monterrey April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

A girl poses with the mannequin of a sailor during during an open-house exhibition of Mexico's Navy in Monterrey April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Monday, January 07, 2013

A girl poses with the mannequin of a sailor during during an open-house exhibition of Mexico's Navy in Monterrey April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Sony Corp's Walkman, a portable music player, is displayed at the lobby of the company's headquarters in Tokyo February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Sony Corp's Walkman, a portable music player, is displayed at the lobby of the company's headquarters in Tokyo February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, January 07, 2013

Sony Corp's Walkman, a portable music player, is displayed at the lobby of the company's headquarters in Tokyo February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Heads and scarves are on display outside of a store in Istanbul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Heads and scarves are on display outside of a store in Istanbul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, January 07, 2013

Heads and scarves are on display outside of a store in Istanbul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian woman shops at a market in Damascus January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Syrian woman shops at a market in Damascus January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 07, 2013

A Syrian woman shops at a market in Damascus January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, January 07, 2013

Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

A woman walks past a wall with mannequins on top during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman walks past a wall with mannequins on top during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, January 07, 2013

A woman walks past a wall with mannequins on top during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Mannequins are seen as part of an upcoming exhibition, "Notorious and Notable: Twentieth Century Women of Style" at the Museum of New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Mannequins are seen as part of an upcoming exhibition, "Notorious and Notable: Twentieth Century Women of Style" at the Museum of New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins are seen as part of an upcoming exhibition, "Notorious and Notable: Twentieth Century Women of Style" at the Museum of New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

An employee works on a mannequin at a Top Mannequin factory in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Samsul Said

An employee works on a mannequin at a Top Mannequin factory in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Monday, January 07, 2013

An employee works on a mannequin at a Top Mannequin factory in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A man takes a pair of sunglasses with a video recording function at the Taide booth during the Computex 2010 computer fair at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A man takes a pair of sunglasses with a video recording function at the Taide booth during the Computex 2010 computer fair at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Monday, January 07, 2013

A man takes a pair of sunglasses with a video recording function at the Taide booth during the Computex 2010 computer fair at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A window mannequin of German fashion concern Tom Tailor is pictured during the initial public offering at the Frankfurt stock exchange March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

A window mannequin of German fashion concern Tom Tailor is pictured during the initial public offering at the Frankfurt stock exchange March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Monday, January 07, 2013

A window mannequin of German fashion concern Tom Tailor is pictured during the initial public offering at the Frankfurt stock exchange March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Mannequins are displayed at a dress-shop in a shopping centre in Herat December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Mannequins are displayed at a dress-shop in a shopping centre in Herat December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins are displayed at a dress-shop in a shopping centre in Herat December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A man looks at mannequins wearing Santa Claus hats in a mall in Medellin December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

A man looks at mannequins wearing Santa Claus hats in a mall in Medellin December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Monday, January 07, 2013

A man looks at mannequins wearing Santa Claus hats in a mall in Medellin December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Mannequins are decorated with colourful dresses to attract shoppers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival at the new market area in Dhaka September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Mannequins are decorated with colourful dresses to attract shoppers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival at the new market area in Dhaka September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins are decorated with colourful dresses to attract shoppers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival at the new market area in Dhaka September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Mannequin arms are stacked for assembly at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mannequin arms are stacked for assembly at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequin arms are stacked for assembly at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mannequins are ready for shipment at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mannequins are ready for shipment at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins are ready for shipment at Fusion Specialties in Broomfield, Colorado April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A vendor sells scarves at Damascus market during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A vendor sells scarves at Damascus market during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Monday, January 07, 2013

A vendor sells scarves at Damascus market during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A farmer arranges a mannequin during a protest in front of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A farmer arranges a mannequin during a protest in front of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Monday, January 07, 2013

A farmer arranges a mannequin during a protest in front of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Mannequins are put on display during a news conference organised by Purform, a New Zealand based plastic mannequin brand, in New Delhi July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mannequins are put on display during a news conference organised by Purform, a New Zealand based plastic mannequin brand, in New Delhi July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins are put on display during a news conference organised by Purform, a New Zealand based plastic mannequin brand, in New Delhi July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mannequins representing illegal Jewish immigrants are seen through a bus window at the Illegal Immigrants Detention Camp, now a museum, in Atlit near the northern city of Haifa April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mannequins representing illegal Jewish immigrants are seen through a bus window at the Illegal Immigrants Detention Camp, now a museum, in Atlit near the northern city of Haifa April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, January 07, 2013

Mannequins representing illegal Jewish immigrants are seen through a bus window at the Illegal Immigrants Detention Camp, now a museum, in Atlit near the northern city of Haifa April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

British artist Antony Gormley poses with his sculptural installation entitled "Lost Horizon" displayed during a preview of his exhibition at the White Cube gallery in central London March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

British artist Antony Gormley poses with his sculptural installation entitled "Lost Horizon" displayed during a preview of his exhibition at the White Cube gallery in central London March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Monday, January 07, 2013

British artist Antony Gormley poses with his sculptural installation entitled "Lost Horizon" displayed during a preview of his exhibition at the White Cube gallery in central London March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Hand parts of mannequins are seen on a shelf in the storage room of Zhejiang Howard Display and Fixture factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang province, January 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Hand parts of mannequins are seen on a shelf in the storage room of Zhejiang Howard Display and Fixture factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang province, January 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Monday, January 07, 2013

Hand parts of mannequins are seen on a shelf in the storage room of Zhejiang Howard Display and Fixture factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang province, January 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

