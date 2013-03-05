Mannequins in India
Richa Singh, 24, who works for an online travel portal, poses next to a mannequin at a market in New Delhi, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An Indian policeman (L) stands next to mannequins on display during the preparations for the Lifestyle Pakistan Exhibition in New Delhi April 12, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People shop for clothes at a store during a seasonal sale inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man gestures as he stands in front of mannequins on display at a shop in Srinagar June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Nursing students practise assisting a patient using a dummy during training inside a government medical college on the outskirts of Siliguri May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries a mannequin during a press preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 22, 2010. REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
A beggar walks past a shop window with designer clothes in New Delhi's main business district October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman walks past mannequins displayed at a clothes shop in Mumbai November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Mannequins are put on display during a news conference organised by Purform, a New Zealand based plastic mannequin brand, in New Delhi July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shopkeeper displays silver jewellery at a shop in Jammu August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Mannequins are on display beside the window at a shopping centre as people queue to enter a multiplex cinema in New Delhi June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man walks past an exhibit in the Sexual Health Information Art Gallery in Mumbai January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
A shopkeeper arranges jewellery on a mannequin during the 2nd Gold Jewellery India International exhibition in Chennai February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
Indian tiffin carriers stand near mannequin outside a garment shop in Bombay February 18, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A child dancer (R) sits besides a mannequin on the set showing a traditional Indian village at a trade fair in New Delhi November 20, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur
A man poses with mannequins dressed in historical costumes at his shop in Bombay May 2, 2001.
An Indian model poses next to mannequins in Bombay, October 5, 2001. RETUERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model adjusts traditional Indian bridal wear on a mannequin during a Bride and Groom show in New Delhi August 17, 2001.
