Mannequins in India

<p>Richa Singh, 24, who works for an online travel portal, poses next to a mannequin at a market in New Delhi, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

January 13, 2013

<p>An Indian policeman (L) stands next to mannequins on display during the preparations for the Lifestyle Pakistan Exhibition in New Delhi April 12, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

April 12, 2012

<p>People shop for clothes at a store during a seasonal sale inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

July 14, 2012

<p>A man gestures as he stands in front of mannequins on display at a shop in Srinagar June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

June 24, 2011

<p>Nursing students practise assisting a patient using a dummy during training inside a government medical college on the outskirts of Siliguri May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

May 12, 2010

<p>A worker carries a mannequin during a press preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 22, 2010. REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI</p>

January 22, 2010

<p>A beggar walks past a shop window with designer clothes in New Delhi's main business district October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

October 29, 2009

<p>A woman walks past mannequins displayed at a clothes shop in Mumbai November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

November 25, 2008

<p>Mannequins are put on display during a news conference organised by Purform, a New Zealand based plastic mannequin brand, in New Delhi July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

July 2, 2008

<p>A shopkeeper displays silver jewellery at a shop in Jammu August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

August 27, 2007

<p>Mannequins are on display beside the window at a shopping centre as people queue to enter a multiplex cinema in New Delhi June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

June 17, 2007

<p>A man walks past an exhibit in the Sexual Health Information Art Gallery in Mumbai January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan</p>

January 29, 2007

<p>A shopkeeper arranges jewellery on a mannequin during the 2nd Gold Jewellery India International exhibition in Chennai February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Babu</p>

February 17, 2006

<p>Indian tiffin carriers stand near mannequin outside a garment shop in Bombay February 18, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

February 18, 2005

<p>A child dancer (R) sits besides a mannequin on the set showing a traditional Indian village at a trade fair in New Delhi November 20, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur</p>

November 20, 2002

<p>A man poses with mannequins dressed in historical costumes at his shop in Bombay May 2, 2001.</p>

May 2, 2001

<p>An Indian model poses next to mannequins in Bombay, October 5, 2001. RETUERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

October 5, 2001

<p>A model adjusts traditional Indian bridal wear on a mannequin during a Bride and Groom show in New Delhi August 17, 2001.</p>

August 17, 2001

