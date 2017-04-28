Mannequins on the frontline

Pro-government Libyan forces, who are backed by locals, arrange a mannequin as a decoy against snipers during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces...more

Pro-government Libyan forces, who are backed by locals, arrange a mannequin as a decoy against snipers during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close