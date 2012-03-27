Maoist Attack
Paramedics rush an injured policeman to a hospital in Nagpur March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman stands near a crater caused by a landmine explosion in Gadchiroli, about 1000 km (600 miles) east of Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen stand near the wreckage of a police vehicle after a landmine explosion in Gadchiroli, about 1000 km (600 miles) east of Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramedics rush an injured policeman to a hospital in Nagpur March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
