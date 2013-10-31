Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 31, 2013 | 1:10pm IST

Mapping Buddha

<p>A lit Buddha statue is seen at Gangaramaya Temple after Vesak Day in Colombo May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A lit Buddha statue is seen at Gangaramaya Temple after Vesak Day in Colombo May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A lit Buddha statue is seen at Gangaramaya Temple after Vesak Day in Colombo May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
1 / 30
<p>Cranes atop the construction site of a luxury apartment complex are seen behind a silhouette of a Buddha statue in Colombo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Cranes atop the construction site of a luxury apartment complex are seen behind a silhouette of a Buddha statue in Colombo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Cranes atop the construction site of a luxury apartment complex are seen behind a silhouette of a Buddha statue in Colombo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
2 / 30
<p>Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat...more

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
3 / 30
<p>An idol of Lord Buddha is pictured behind a fence in Lalitpur April 9, 2013. Lumbini, southwest of Kathmandu, is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An idol of Lord Buddha is pictured behind a fence in Lalitpur April 9, 2013. Lumbini, southwest of Kathmandu, is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, October 31, 2013

An idol of Lord Buddha is pictured behind a fence in Lalitpur April 9, 2013. Lumbini, southwest of Kathmandu, is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 30
<p>A bird flies past the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction which measures 34 metres (111.5 feet) tall and weighs 250 metric tons, at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A bird flies past the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction which measures 34 metres (111.5 feet) tall and weighs 250 metric tons, at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A bird flies past the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction which measures 34 metres (111.5 feet) tall and weighs 250 metric tons, at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
5 / 30
<p>A statue of Lord Buddha is pictured at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Singye Wangchuk</p>

A statue of Lord Buddha is pictured at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Singye Wangchuk

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A statue of Lord Buddha is pictured at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Singye Wangchuk

Close
6 / 30
<p>Thais gather near a giant Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Ang Thong province, 100 km (62 miles) north of Bangkok, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thais gather near a giant Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Ang Thong province, 100 km (62 miles) north of Bangkok, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Thais gather near a giant Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Ang Thong province, 100 km (62 miles) north of Bangkok, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
7 / 30
<p>The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, October 31, 2013

The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 30
<p>An idol of Buddha is silhouetted at the Tibetan Monastery in Lumbini, south-west of Kathmandu January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An idol of Buddha is silhouetted at the Tibetan Monastery in Lumbini, south-west of Kathmandu January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, October 31, 2013

An idol of Buddha is silhouetted at the Tibetan Monastery in Lumbini, south-west of Kathmandu January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 30
<p>A Buddha head in the trunk of a Bodhi tree is partially submerged by flood waters in the ruins of Wat Mahathat temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A Buddha head in the trunk of a Bodhi tree is partially submerged by flood waters in the ruins of Wat Mahathat temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Buddha head in the trunk of a Bodhi tree is partially submerged by flood waters in the ruins of Wat Mahathat temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 30
<p>Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 30
<p>Buddha statues are covered in plastic to protect them from the floodwaters in Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Buddha statues are covered in plastic to protect them from the floodwaters in Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Buddha statues are covered in plastic to protect them from the floodwaters in Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
12 / 30
<p>A tourist looks at Buddha statues as she arrives at a temple in Colombo October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A tourist looks at Buddha statues as she arrives at a temple in Colombo October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A tourist looks at Buddha statues as she arrives at a temple in Colombo October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
13 / 30
<p>Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
14 / 30
<p>A woman sweeps near the statue of the Great Buddha (Daibutsu) before a visit by the spouses of delegates attending the APEC Summit during a visit to Kamakura city near Yokohama November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

A woman sweeps near the statue of the Great Buddha (Daibutsu) before a visit by the spouses of delegates attending the APEC Summit during a visit to Kamakura city near Yokohama November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A woman sweeps near the statue of the Great Buddha (Daibutsu) before a visit by the spouses of delegates attending the APEC Summit during a visit to Kamakura city near Yokohama November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
15 / 30
<p>Time exposure of Buddhists carrying candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Time exposure of Buddhists carrying candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 28, 2010....more

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Time exposure of Buddhists carrying candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 30
<p>LED lights pulsate from the head of a Buddha statue during a funeral ceremony at Nirvana Memorial Garden columbarium in Singapore May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

LED lights pulsate from the head of a Buddha statue during a funeral ceremony at Nirvana Memorial Garden columbarium in Singapore May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, October 31, 2013

LED lights pulsate from the head of a Buddha statue during a funeral ceremony at Nirvana Memorial Garden columbarium in Singapore May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
17 / 30
<p>People visit the Lingshan Grand Buddha statue in Wuxi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

People visit the Lingshan Grand Buddha statue in Wuxi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, October 31, 2013

People visit the Lingshan Grand Buddha statue in Wuxi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
18 / 30
<p>A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
19 / 30
<p>A general view of a Buddha statue is seen at the Sukhothai historical park in Sukhothai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Kamalakaran</p>

A general view of a Buddha statue is seen at the Sukhothai historical park in Sukhothai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Kamalakaran

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A general view of a Buddha statue is seen at the Sukhothai historical park in Sukhothai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Kamalakaran

Close
20 / 30
<p>A worker paints a statue of Buddha during renovations at Gangaramaya temple in Colombo September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

A worker paints a statue of Buddha during renovations at Gangaramaya temple in Colombo September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A worker paints a statue of Buddha during renovations at Gangaramaya temple in Colombo September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Close
21 / 30
<p>A Buddha statue is partially submerged in mud after Typhoon Morakot swept Kaohsiung county, southern Taiwan August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Buddha statue is partially submerged in mud after Typhoon Morakot swept Kaohsiung county, southern Taiwan August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Buddha statue is partially submerged in mud after Typhoon Morakot swept Kaohsiung county, southern Taiwan August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 30
<p>A Buddha statue in Wat Mahathat faces towards a full moon during the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand's Sukhothai Province on November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A Buddha statue in Wat Mahathat faces towards a full moon during the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand's Sukhothai Province on November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Buddha statue in Wat Mahathat faces towards a full moon during the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand's Sukhothai Province on November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 30
<p>A Buddha statue at Pha That Luang, the golden stupa; a national symbol of Laos, is seen in Vientiane November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

A Buddha statue at Pha That Luang, the golden stupa; a national symbol of Laos, is seen in Vientiane November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Buddha statue at Pha That Luang, the golden stupa; a national symbol of Laos, is seen in Vientiane November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
24 / 30
<p>Local tourists visit Indonesia's magnificent Borobudur temple in Magelang town of central Java on August 30, 2007. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Local tourists visit Indonesia's magnificent Borobudur temple in Magelang town of central Java on August 30, 2007. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Local tourists visit Indonesia's magnificent Borobudur temple in Magelang town of central Java on August 30, 2007. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
25 / 30
<p>Fireworks explode in front of Tian Tan Buddha, Asia's largest bronze statue of seated Buddha, at Po Lin Monastery at Hong Kong's Lantau island June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Fireworks explode in front of Tian Tan Buddha, Asia's largest bronze statue of seated Buddha, at Po Lin Monastery at Hong Kong's Lantau island June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Fireworks explode in front of Tian Tan Buddha, Asia's largest bronze statue of seated Buddha, at Po Lin Monastery at Hong Kong's Lantau island June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
26 / 30
<p>A Buddha statue sits on Borobudur temple, with Mount Merapi volcano in the background, near the Indonesia city of Muntilan May 25, 2006.</p>

A Buddha statue sits on Borobudur temple, with Mount Merapi volcano in the background, near the Indonesia city of Muntilan May 25, 2006.

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Buddha statue sits on Borobudur temple, with Mount Merapi volcano in the background, near the Indonesia city of Muntilan May 25, 2006.

Close
27 / 30
<p>New monks walk near a Buddha statue before collecting donations at the Vihara Vajrabodhi in the Indonesian city of Bogor December 4, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

New monks walk near a Buddha statue before collecting donations at the Vihara Vajrabodhi in the Indonesian city of Bogor December 4, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, October 31, 2013

New monks walk near a Buddha statue before collecting donations at the Vihara Vajrabodhi in the Indonesian city of Bogor December 4, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
28 / 30
<p>Afghan boys play soccer in front of the gaping niche where a giant Buddha statue used to stand in the central town of Bamiyan some 240 km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Afghan boys play soccer in front of the gaping niche where a giant Buddha statue used to stand in the central town of Bamiyan some 240 km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Afghan boys play soccer in front of the gaping niche where a giant Buddha statue used to stand in the central town of Bamiyan some 240 km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 30
<p>A visitor looks at the foot of the Leshan Giant Buddha statue in Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan province August 29, 2005.</p>

A visitor looks at the foot of the Leshan Giant Buddha statue in Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan province August 29, 2005.

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A visitor looks at the foot of the Leshan Giant Buddha statue in Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan province August 29, 2005.

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Oil drilling by hand

Oil drilling by hand

Next Slideshows

Oil drilling by hand

Oil drilling by hand

In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich in resources, people from poor communities try to supplement their income by exploiting such resources as oil, often...

30 Oct 2013
Home Sweet Beetle

Home Sweet Beetle

83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.

30 Oct 2013
A new life with 250 euros

A new life with 250 euros

In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...

30 Oct 2013
Massive sinkholes

Massive sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

30 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures