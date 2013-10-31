Mapping Buddha
A lit Buddha statue is seen at Gangaramaya Temple after Vesak Day in Colombo May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Cranes atop the construction site of a luxury apartment complex are seen behind a silhouette of a Buddha statue in Colombo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat...more
An idol of Lord Buddha is pictured behind a fence in Lalitpur April 9, 2013. Lumbini, southwest of Kathmandu, is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A bird flies past the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction which measures 34 metres (111.5 feet) tall and weighs 250 metric tons, at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A statue of Lord Buddha is pictured at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Singye Wangchuk
Thais gather near a giant Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Ang Thong province, 100 km (62 miles) north of Bangkok, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An idol of Buddha is silhouetted at the Tibetan Monastery in Lumbini, south-west of Kathmandu January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Buddha head in the trunk of a Bodhi tree is partially submerged by flood waters in the ruins of Wat Mahathat temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Buddha statues are covered in plastic to protect them from the floodwaters in Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A tourist looks at Buddha statues as she arrives at a temple in Colombo October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman sweeps near the statue of the Great Buddha (Daibutsu) before a visit by the spouses of delegates attending the APEC Summit during a visit to Kamakura city near Yokohama November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Time exposure of Buddhists carrying candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 28, 2010....more
LED lights pulsate from the head of a Buddha statue during a funeral ceremony at Nirvana Memorial Garden columbarium in Singapore May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People visit the Lingshan Grand Buddha statue in Wuxi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A general view of a Buddha statue is seen at the Sukhothai historical park in Sukhothai September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Kamalakaran
A worker paints a statue of Buddha during renovations at Gangaramaya temple in Colombo September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
A Buddha statue is partially submerged in mud after Typhoon Morakot swept Kaohsiung county, southern Taiwan August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A Buddha statue in Wat Mahathat faces towards a full moon during the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand's Sukhothai Province on November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Buddha statue at Pha That Luang, the golden stupa; a national symbol of Laos, is seen in Vientiane November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Local tourists visit Indonesia's magnificent Borobudur temple in Magelang town of central Java on August 30, 2007. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Fireworks explode in front of Tian Tan Buddha, Asia's largest bronze statue of seated Buddha, at Po Lin Monastery at Hong Kong's Lantau island June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Buddha statue sits on Borobudur temple, with Mount Merapi volcano in the background, near the Indonesia city of Muntilan May 25, 2006.
New monks walk near a Buddha statue before collecting donations at the Vihara Vajrabodhi in the Indonesian city of Bogor December 4, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Afghan boys play soccer in front of the gaping niche where a giant Buddha statue used to stand in the central town of Bamiyan some 240 km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A visitor looks at the foot of the Leshan Giant Buddha statue in Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan province August 29, 2005.
