Marc Jacobs closes NYFW
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Marc Jacobs acknowledges attendees after presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Cuba online
Cuba remains one of the world's least connected countries with fewer than 5% of homes estimated to have internet and access at Wi-Fi hotspots costs a hefty $2...
Hillary back on the trail
Hillary Clinton resumed her campaign after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.
Trump and Clinton flying high
Life-sized, three dimensional hobby 'planes' in the shape of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take to the skies above Carlsbad,...
Farewell! Ganesha
Photos of people bidding farewell to Hindu elephant god, marking end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.