Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 9:01pm IST

Marc Jacobs closes NYFW

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Designer Marc Jacobs acknowledges attendees after presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
