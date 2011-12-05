March against a mine
Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, Peru, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Protesters march during the second day of strike against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, at the Andean city of Cajamarca, Peru, November 25, 2011. The banner reads: "It is not intransigence to fight for our water". REUTERS/Enrique...more
An Andean woman walks next to police officers during the second day of strike against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, at the Andean city of Cajamarca, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon at Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Police officers guard machinery of Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine to protect it from protesters near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivi
Andean people march during a protest against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon, in the Andean region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman and a girl are seen next to the Cortada lagoon during a march against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project at Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon at Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Protesters march during the second day of strike against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, at the Andean city of Cajamarca, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman drinks water from the Cortada lagoon during a protest against Newmont's proposed Conga gold mine, in the Andean region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivi
Andean people stand under a plastic sheet to take shelter from the rain during an assembly after a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, in front of the El Perol lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarcam, November 24, 2011....more
Police officers guard near machinery of Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine to protect it from protesters near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people pass through a blockade during the second day of strike against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, at the Andean city of Cajamarca, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people, holding sticks and machetes, protest during a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people stand before taking part in a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Police officers guard vehicles and machinery of Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine to protect it from protesters near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman protests during a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people march during a protest against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon, in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people rest before a march against Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, near the Cortada lagoon, in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
