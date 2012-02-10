Edition:
March for affordable medicines

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as others sit during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators comprising of farmers, traders, activists from various non-governmental organisations and people living with HIV protested against the EU-India free trade agreement at the EU-India summit in New Delhi, demonstrators said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A demonstrator holds a placard as others sit during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators comprising of farmers, traders, activists from various non-governmental organisations and people living with HIV protested against the EU-India free trade agreement at the EU-India summit in New Delhi, demonstrators said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators carry a giant inflatable medicine pill during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators carry a giant inflatable medicine pill during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A placard hangs on a car with a mirror with demonstrators reflected in it during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A placard hangs on a car with a mirror with demonstrators reflected in it during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the EU-India summit in New Delhi February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

