Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 23, 2017 | 3:20am IST

March for Science

Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
1 / 17
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 17
Bill Nye leads demonstrators on a march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Bill Nye leads demonstrators on a march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Bill Nye leads demonstrators on a march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
3 / 17
Volunteers hold their fists in the air during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Volunteers hold their fists in the air during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Volunteers hold their fists in the air during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 17
Demonstrators gather as they participate in the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators gather as they participate in the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators gather as they participate in the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 17
Demonstrators gather for the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators gather for the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators gather for the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 17
Mary Devine of Levittown, Long Island looks on during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mary Devine of Levittown, Long Island looks on during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
Mary Devine of Levittown, Long Island looks on during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 17
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump pretends to play golf with the Earth during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A protester dressed as President Donald Trump pretends to play golf with the Earth during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump pretends to play golf with the Earth during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 17
Demonstrators attend the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators attend the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators attend the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 17
Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March For Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March For Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol during the March For Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
10 / 17
A protestor, who attempted to disrupt the official rally program, is detained by police officers during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

A protestor, who attempted to disrupt the official rally program, is detained by police officers during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A protestor, who attempted to disrupt the official rally program, is detained by police officers during the March For Science in Seattle. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 17
Demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
12 / 17
A demonstrator wears an Albert Einstein image at the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator wears an Albert Einstein image at the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A demonstrator wears an Albert Einstein image at the March for Science rally on Earth Day, in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 17
Demonstrators march down Commonwealth Avenue from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators march down Commonwealth Avenue from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Demonstrators march down Commonwealth Avenue from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 17
Women dressed as witches join the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women dressed as witches join the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Women dressed as witches join the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 17
A demonstrator rides the carousel at the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A demonstrator rides the carousel at the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A demonstrator rides the carousel at the March for Science rally on the Common in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 17
Demonstrators hold placards during the "March for Science Stockholm" manifestation at Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Marc Femenia/via REUTERS

Demonstrators hold placards during the "March for Science Stockholm" manifestation at Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Marc Femenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
Demonstrators hold placards during the "March for Science Stockholm" manifestation at Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Marc Femenia/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Next Slideshows

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

22 Apr 2017
Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

22 Apr 2017
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

22 Apr 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

21 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast