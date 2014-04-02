Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 2, 2014 | 6:20pm IST

March on the Venezuelan Congress

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked anti-government activist Maria Corina Machado, recently stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, from reaching the legislature. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked anti-government activist Maria Corina Machado, recently stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, from reaching the legislature. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 17
<p>National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
2 / 17
<p>Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
3 / 17
<p>Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 17
<p>The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
5 / 17
<p>Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
6 / 17
<p>National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 17
<p>An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 17
<p>A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
9 / 17
<p>Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
10 / 17
<p>Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
11 / 17
<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 17
<p>A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
13 / 17
<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 17
<p>Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
15 / 17
<p>A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
16 / 17
<p>Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Earthquake in Chile

Earthquake in Chile

Next Slideshows

Earthquake in Chile

Earthquake in Chile

A major earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the coast of Chile, triggering a tsunami.

02 Apr 2014
GM on the stand

GM on the stand

The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.

02 Apr 2014
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the month of March.

02 Apr 2014
Fukushima homecoming

Fukushima homecoming

For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.

02 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures