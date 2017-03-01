Edition:
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

date 2017-03-01
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
A man walks through the French Quarter during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Members of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People watch the Krewe of Zulu parade march Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People cheer at floats as they pass by during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Float riders look out at the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Members of a school dance group perform during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Andrea McGuffee dances during Lundi Gras celebration during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A man watches as the Krewe of Zulu parade marches during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A girl holds out a fishing net full of beads as the Krewe of Zulu parade marches during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People march during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People watch the Krewe of Zulu parade march at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
King Zulu, Adonis Expose, waves to the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
People march during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A float makes its way through the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A high school marching band plays before the start of the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People watch as floats make their way during the Bacchus parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Float riders throw beads at the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
