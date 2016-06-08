Maria Sharapova banned

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova said she would appeal to the Court of Arbitration...more

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova said she would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the punishment as "unfairly harsh". She said an independent tribunal in London on May 18-19 had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping rules. REUTERS/David Gray

