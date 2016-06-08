Edition:
India
Wed Jun 8, 2016 | 10:35pm IST

Maria Sharapova banned

Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, March 7, 2016. The career of Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova was in tatters after she was given a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) following her positive test for the banned drug meldonium at this year's Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Maria Sharapova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. In a statement the ITF said the 29-year-old five-times grand slam champion's ban would be backdated to Jan. 26 this year, meaning her results and prize money from the Australian Open, where she reached the quarter-finals, would be cancelled out. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova said she would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), describing the punishment as "unfairly harsh". She said an independent tribunal in London on May 18-19 had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping rules. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Maria Sharapova poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. Sharapova, the world's highest-paid female athlete, stunned the sporting world in March when she announced that she had tested positive for meldonium, a drug she said she had been taking for a decade to treat diabetes and low magnesium. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Maria Sharapova reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. At the time Sharapova, the highest-profile tennis player to fail an anti-doping test, said she had made "a huge mistake" blaming her failure to read an email sent by the ITF that meldonium had been added to the banned list. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Maria Sharapova, then 15 years old, plays with a fan during an event promoting tennis in Hong Kong, December 29, 2002. Unless her ban is reduced she will not be eligible to play until after the 2018 Australian Open when she would be 30. The ban will also impact on her earning potential. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Maria Sharapova celebrates her win against compatriot Elena Bovina in their second round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 26, 2003. Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer cut its ties with Sharapova after the news of her doping violation while other sponsors such as Nike and Porsche distanced themselves from her. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Thirteenth seed Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams hold their respective trophies after their women's final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2004. Sharapova has 35 WTA singles titles and has won all four of the sport's grand slam titles. Her career earnings amount to $36 million while her off-court earnings, according to Forbes, are around $200 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the French Open women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012
Maria Sharapova hits the ball to Belarussia's Darya Kustova during their second round match of the WTA Warsaw Open Tennis tournament at Legia tennis courts in Warsaw May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Nurkiewicz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the French Open women's singles final match in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament May 6, 2014. REUTER/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Maria Sharapova reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Maria Sharapova wears shoes with her name monogrammed on the back during the final of the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2011
Maria Sharapova poses next to a Porsche Boxster car in Paris, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Maria Sharapova poses on the red carpet before launching her new TAG Heuer AQUARACER Steel & 18K Gold watch with diamonds in New York, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2006
Maria Sharapova holds a bag of her gummy candy line "Sugarpova" at the BNP Paribas Open WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2013
Maria Sharapova walks past Japanese models holding Samantha Thavasa handbags, which she designed, during a fashion show in Tokyo December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova attend the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Maria Sharapova reacts after winning a point against Maria Elena Camerin of Italy during their match at the Nasdaq-100 Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
