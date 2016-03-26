Edition:
Marking Good Friday

Ruben Enaje, who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 30th time, is lifted up by residents acting as Roman soldiers during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Cutud town, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood take part in a processsion on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Inmate Daniel Vasquez, 23, performs a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, next to inmates dressed as Roman soldiers in Mexico City's Reclusorio Santa Martha Acatitla prison, Mexico March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Participants dressed as Roman soldiers wait inside St Philip Church before a Good Friday procession in the village of Zebbug, outside Valletta, Malta, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood rest after taking part processsion on Good Friday in Zipaquira, Colombia, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
A cast member in the role of Jesus performs a scene from the "Via Crucis" during Holy Week in the Cantabrian town of Castro Urdiales, northern Spain, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Penitents crawl on the ground with their limbs bound by chains as they take part in a Good Friday ritual in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Participants sit on a doorstep while waiting for the start of a Good Friday procession in the village of Zebbug, outside Valletta, Malta, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Priest Emmanuel Schwab (L) and pilgrims try to put a cross into a car after the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
A woman holds a rosary as she participates in the re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) during a Good Friday procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
A penitent kisses a statue of Jesus Christ as he takes part in a Good Friday ritual in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Indonesian Catholics watch a Good Friday crucifixion reenactment on Mount Gandul, Wonogiri, Central Java March 25, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Maulana Surya/Antara Foto

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Ruben Enaje (C), who is portraying Jesus Christ for the 30th time, is pulled down by residents acting as Roman soldiers during a Good Friday crucifixion reenactment in Cutud town, Philippines March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
The image of the Nazarene of La O brotherhood is silhouetted by the sun during a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
