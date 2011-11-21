Married at an Occupy camp
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens get married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens get married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp looks at her ring after getting married to Gijs Peskens on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp looks at her ring after getting married to Gijs Peskens on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp (2nd R) and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, hug on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp (2nd R) and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, hug on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, leave on a bicycle after getting married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, leave on a bicycle after getting married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens, in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens, in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Next Slideshows
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Rat killers of Mumbai
Mumbai is the only city in the world that employs full-time night rat killers.
Rat killers of Mumbai
Mumbai's night rat killers hired to exterminate rodents in the city.
Yoga for inmates
Yoga is being taught in Mexico City juvenile centers as a way to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst inmates.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.