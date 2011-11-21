Edition:
Married at an Occupy camp

<p>Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares </p>

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens get married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares </p>

Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens get married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Eveline Constance Heijkamp looks at her ring after getting married to Gijs Peskens on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Eveline Constance Heijkamp looks at her ring after getting married to Gijs Peskens on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp (2nd R) and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, hug on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp (2nd R) and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, hug on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, leave on a bicycle after getting married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares </p>

Newly-weds Eveline Constance Heijkamp and Gijs Peskens, Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators, leave on a bicycle after getting married on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens, in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares </p>

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens, in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

