Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2012 | 8:30pm IST

Marrying God

<p>Adorned Newar girls are pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Adorned Newar girls are pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Adorned Newar girls are pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 11
<p>Newar girls sit side by side during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Newar girls sit side by side during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Newar girls sit side by side during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 11
<p>The hand of a Newar girl is seen while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. Ihi is a two-day ceremony which begins with purification rituals and ends with "Kanyadan" (giving away the virgin) of the girl by her father. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The hand of a Newar girl is seen while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. Ihi is a two-day ceremony which begins with purification rituals and ends with "Kanyadan" (giving away the virgin) of the girl by her...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

The hand of a Newar girl is seen while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. Ihi is a two-day ceremony which begins with purification rituals and ends with "Kanyadan" (giving away the virgin) of the girl by her father. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 11
<p>A priest holds a book while chanting prayers during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. A Newar girl will be married thrice in her life, first to Bel, a second time with the sun in another ritual, and lastly with her future husband later in life. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A priest holds a book while chanting prayers during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. A Newar girl will be married thrice in her life, first to Bel, a second time with the sun in another ritual, and lastly with her future husband later...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A priest holds a book while chanting prayers during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. A Newar girl will be married thrice in her life, first to Bel, a second time with the sun in another ritual, and lastly with her future husband later in life. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 11
<p>Parents hold their daughter's hands during the "Kanyadan" ritual (giving away the virgin) of an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Parents hold their daughter's hands during the "Kanyadan" ritual (giving away the virgin) of an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Parents hold their daughter's hands during the "Kanyadan" ritual (giving away the virgin) of an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 11
<p>An adorned Newar girl has lipstick applied to her lips by her mother during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An adorned Newar girl has lipstick applied to her lips by her mother during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

An adorned Newar girl has lipstick applied to her lips by her mother during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 11
<p>An adorned Newar girl is pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An adorned Newar girl is pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

An adorned Newar girl is pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 11
<p>A foot of a Newar girl is pictured during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A foot of a Newar girl is pictured during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A foot of a Newar girl is pictured during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 11
<p>An adorned Newar girl looks at herself in the mirror during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An adorned Newar girl looks at herself in the mirror during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

An adorned Newar girl looks at herself in the mirror during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 11
<p>A foot of a Newar girl is painted red before performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A foot of a Newar girl is painted red before performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A foot of a Newar girl is painted red before performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 11
<p>Adorned Newar girls are seen while rituals are performed during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Adorned Newar girls are seen while rituals are performed during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Adorned Newar girls are seen while rituals are performed during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
The rise of Romney

The rise of Romney

Next Slideshows

The rise of Romney

The rise of Romney

A look back on Mitt Romney's political career, from senate challenger to governor to two-time presidential candidate.

31 Jan 2012
Cruise ship tragedy

Cruise ship tragedy

Views of the Costa Concordia off Italy.

30 Jan 2012
Queer Azaadi Parade, Mumbai

Queer Azaadi Parade, Mumbai

Hundreds take part in Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Mumbai.

30 Jan 2012
Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

The ceremony, held Jan 29 every year, symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations.

30 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast