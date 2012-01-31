Marrying God
Adorned Newar girls are pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Newar girls sit side by side during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of a Newar girl is seen while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. Ihi is a two-day ceremony which begins with purification rituals and ends with "Kanyadan" (giving away the virgin) of the girl by her...more
A priest holds a book while chanting prayers during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. A Newar girl will be married thrice in her life, first to Bel, a second time with the sun in another ritual, and lastly with her future husband later...more
Parents hold their daughter's hands during the "Kanyadan" ritual (giving away the virgin) of an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An adorned Newar girl has lipstick applied to her lips by her mother during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
An adorned Newar girl is pictured while performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A foot of a Newar girl is pictured during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. In the ceremony, girls are married to Bel, the fruit of a wood-apple tree, before reaching puberty. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An adorned Newar girl looks at herself in the mirror during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A foot of a Newar girl is painted red before performing rituals during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Adorned Newar girls are seen while rituals are performed during an Ihi ceremony in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
