Marrying to end prostitution
Brides and grooms from the Saraniya community pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a...more
Brides and grooms from the Saraniya community pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. The Vadia village hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of 21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalised and once nomadic community in the region. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys from the Saraniya community wearing turbans sit next to their sisters before the start of their engagement ceremony at Vadia village Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A groom from the Saraniya community wearing a battery operated garland sits in a jeep during a procession on the eve of his wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man offers sweets to groomsmen from the Saraniya community during a ritual on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bride (R) from the Saraniya community sits with her brother and sister after attending rituals on the eve of her wedding inside her house at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Groomsmen from the Saraniya community wearing turbans walk towards a temple under a piece of cloth for rituals on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides from the Saraniya community with their faces covered, walk towards the venue for rituals on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Groomsmen from the Saraniya community hold swords as they wait for rituals to start on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bride from the Saraniya community with her face covered, attends rituals on the eve of her wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Groomsmen from the Saraniya community sit in front of the pictures of Hindu Gods during a ritual on the eve of their wedding at Vadia village in Gujarat March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
