Marseille from above
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean near Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows the headquarters of the CMA-CGM shipping Company (L) in the port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet near Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Harbour of Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Aerial view of the Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Palais du Pharo in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica and city rooftops of residential apartment buildings in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MUCEM) and the Fort Saint-Jean in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows La Major Cathedral and a ferry boat moored in the port of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats in the Calanque of Port Miou in Cassis near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the car ferry "Piana" operated by the CMN La Meridionale company (L) and the car ferry "Paglia Orba"operated by the SNCM (National Maritime Corsica-Mediterranean company) moored in front of the headquarters of the CMA-CGM...more
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and boats moored in the port of Cassis near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Canaille Cape in Cassis, near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows boats moored in the Old Port (Vieux port) of the city of Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Frioul Islands in the Mediterranean Sea near Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
An aerial view shows the Mediterranean Sea and the Corniche in Marseille. REUTERS/Boris Horvat/Pool
