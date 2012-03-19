Edition:
Mary Kom

<p>MC Mary Kom exercises during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>MC Mary Kom gestures during an interview with Reuters at Balewadi Stadium in Pune March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>MC Mary Kom applies petroleum jelly on her face during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>MC Mary Kom exercises during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>MC Mary Kom wears her head protection gear during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>MC Mary Kom is helped by her coach during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>India's boxer MC Mary Kom (R) fights during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>India's boxer MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>India's boxer MC Mary Kom listens to her coach during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

