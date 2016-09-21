Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 21, 2016 | 5:50pm IST

Masked in India

A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 42
An artist adjusts his mask before taking part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day in Kolkata, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

An artist adjusts his mask before taking part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day in Kolkata, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
An artist adjusts his mask before taking part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day in Kolkata, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
2 / 42
A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo
Close
3 / 42
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
4 / 42
A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
5 / 42
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern parts of the country. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern parts of the country....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern parts of the country. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo
Close
6 / 42
Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhau, at Malti village in Purulia district, in West Bengal January 31, 2015. Chhau is a traditional folk dance which involves singing, dancing and drama, and is performed to celebrate the successful harvest during springtime, according to the villagers. Picture taken January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhau, at Malti village in Purulia district, in West Bengal January 31, 2015. Chhau is a traditional folk dance which involves singing, dancing...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhau, at Malti village in Purulia district, in West Bengal January 31, 2015. Chhau is a traditional folk dance which involves singing, dancing and drama, and is performed to celebrate the successful harvest during springtime, according to the villagers. Picture taken January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
7 / 42
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Close
8 / 42
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
9 / 42
A dancer painted to look like a tiger wears a mask backstage before performing during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in Kerala September 10, 2014. The ten-day long festival is celebrated annually in Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his subjects. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

A dancer painted to look like a tiger wears a mask backstage before performing during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in Kerala September 10, 2014. The ten-day long festival is celebrated annually in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
A dancer painted to look like a tiger wears a mask backstage before performing during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in Kerala September 10, 2014. The ten-day long festival is celebrated annually in Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his subjects. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
Close
10 / 42
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Close
11 / 42
Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK), wear masks as they gesture during an election campaign ahead of the general elections in Chennai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK), wear masks as they gesture during an election campaign ahead of the general elections in Chennai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK), wear masks as they gesture during an election campaign ahead of the general elections in Chennai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
Close
12 / 42
A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo
Close
13 / 42
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2014
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
14 / 42
A student dressed as 10-headed demon king Ravana is helped by others as they participate in a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Mumbai September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A student dressed as 10-headed demon king Ravana is helped by others as they participate in a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Mumbai September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
A student dressed as 10-headed demon king Ravana is helped by others as they participate in a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Mumbai September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
15 / 42
A boy wearing a mask of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of elephant god Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

A boy wearing a mask of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of elephant god Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
A boy wearing a mask of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of elephant god Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo
Close
16 / 42
A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo
Close
17 / 42
A supporter of the Democratic National Alliance opposition party wears a mask of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he holds a puppet of Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa at a May Day rally march in Colombo May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

A supporter of the Democratic National Alliance opposition party wears a mask of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he holds a puppet of Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa at a May Day rally march in Colombo May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
A supporter of the Democratic National Alliance opposition party wears a mask of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he holds a puppet of Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa at a May Day rally march in Colombo May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
Close
18 / 42
A woman wearing a mask takes part in the "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo

A woman wearing a mask takes part in the "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2013
A woman wearing a mask takes part in the "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
Close
19 / 42
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2012
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
20 / 42
Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of President Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of President Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2012
Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of President Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
21 / 42
A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2012
A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
Close
22 / 42
A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians and is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and in the Konkan region. The Hindi word on his forehead reads "Corruption." REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians and is widely celebrated...more

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2012
A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians and is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and in the Konkan region. The Hindi word on his forehead reads "Corruption." REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
Close
23 / 42
Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/File Photo

Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2012
Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/File Photo
Close
24 / 42
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2012
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
25 / 42
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes dance before they cut a 101-feet (31-metres) long cake as part of Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes dance before they cut a 101-feet (31-metres) long cake as part of Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2011
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes dance before they cut a 101-feet (31-metres) long cake as part of Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo
Close
26 / 42
School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2011
School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo
Close
27 / 42
A man, wearing a mask of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, holds up a cob of corn at a roadside stall on the fourth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

A man, wearing a mask of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, holds up a cob of corn at a roadside stall on the fourth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 4, 2011....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
A man, wearing a mask of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, holds up a cob of corn at a roadside stall on the fourth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
Close
28 / 42
Fans wearing paper masks of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/File Photo

Fans wearing paper masks of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
Fans wearing paper masks of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/File Photo
Close
29 / 42
Participants take part in a gay pride parade in New Delhi November 28, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo

Participants take part in a gay pride parade in New Delhi November 28, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, November 28, 2010
Participants take part in a gay pride parade in New Delhi November 28, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo
Close
30 / 42
Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, August 14, 2010
Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo
Close
31 / 42
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/File Photo

An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2010
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/File Photo
Close
32 / 42
Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/File Photo

Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/File Photo
Close
33 / 42
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his forthcoming movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. The movie is directed by Varma and is based on the country's media industry. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/File Photo

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his forthcoming movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. The movie is...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2009
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his forthcoming movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. The movie is directed by Varma and is based on the country's media industry. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/File Photo
Close
34 / 42
Protesters wear masks of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Vellupillai Prabhakaran during a rally against Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

Protesters wear masks of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Vellupillai Prabhakaran during a rally against Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2009
Protesters wear masks of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Vellupillai Prabhakaran during a rally against Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
Close
35 / 42
Students wearing masks of Indian composer A.R. Rahman cheer as they celebrate his double win for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" at the 81st Academy Awards, in Chennai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

Students wearing masks of Indian composer A.R. Rahman cheer as they celebrate his double win for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" at the 81st Academy Awards, in Chennai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2009
Students wearing masks of Indian composer A.R. Rahman cheer as they celebrate his double win for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" at the 81st Academy Awards, in Chennai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
Close
36 / 42
A Chinese acrobat performs during an India-China cultural exchange programme in Kolkata November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/File Photo

A Chinese acrobat performs during an India-China cultural exchange programme in Kolkata November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
A Chinese acrobat performs during an India-China cultural exchange programme in Kolkata November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/File Photo
Close
37 / 42
A Nepali masked dancer performs the Lakhe dance during the Dashain festival in Siliguri October 6, 2008. The Nepali Hindu festival celebrates the victory over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

A Nepali masked dancer performs the Lakhe dance during the Dashain festival in Siliguri October 6, 2008. The Nepali Hindu festival celebrates the victory over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2008
A Nepali masked dancer performs the Lakhe dance during the Dashain festival in Siliguri October 6, 2008. The Nepali Hindu festival celebrates the victory over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
38 / 42
A masked Kashmiri protester attends a march to the office of United Nations Military Observers Group in Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), in Srinagar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/File Photo

A masked Kashmiri protester attends a march to the office of United Nations Military Observers Group in Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), in Srinagar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, August 09, 2008
A masked Kashmiri protester attends a march to the office of United Nations Military Observers Group in Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), in Srinagar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/File Photo
Close
39 / 42
An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2008
An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
40 / 42
Villagers wearing wooden masks depicting a Hindu God, Goddesses and a demon perform a traditional folk dance at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Villagers wearing wooden masks depicting a Hindu God, Goddesses and a demon perform a traditional folk dance at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2008
Villagers wearing wooden masks depicting a Hindu God, Goddesses and a demon perform a traditional folk dance at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
41 / 42
Protesters wear masks while listening to the speech of Indian social activist Medha Patkar during a protest rally against the recent killing in Nandigram in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/File Photo

Protesters wear masks while listening to the speech of Indian social activist Medha Patkar during a protest rally against the recent killing in Nandigram in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2007
Protesters wear masks while listening to the speech of Indian social activist Medha Patkar during a protest rally against the recent killing in Nandigram in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/File Photo
Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
Cheers to Oktoberfest

Cheers to Oktoberfest

Next Slideshows

Cheers to Oktoberfest

Cheers to Oktoberfest

A little rain set the mood for a heavy pour at the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, the world's largest, rowdiest and most famous beer festival.

20 Sep 2016
Uri attack

Uri attack

Gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, killing 18 soldiers.

20 Sep 2016
Who can spit a pacifier furthest?

Who can spit a pacifier furthest?

Winners and losers at the Pacifier Spitting World Championships in Frankfurt.

19 Sep 2016
Three bachelors and a baby

Three bachelors and a baby

Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner.

19 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast