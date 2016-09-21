Masked in India
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artist adjusts his mask before taking part in the full-dress rehearsal ahead of India's Independence Day in Kolkata, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
A boy wearing a plastic mask walks in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo
A fan wearing a mask of actor Rajinikanth waits outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film "Kabali" in Mumbai, India, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A member (C) of the Chinese community watches as performers carrying lion masks arrive to take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern parts of the country....more
Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhau, at Malti village in Purulia district, in West Bengal January 31, 2015. Chhau is a traditional folk dance which involves singing, dancing...more
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A dancer painted to look like a tiger wears a mask backstage before performing during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in Kerala September 10, 2014. The ten-day long festival is celebrated annually in...more
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014....more
Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of Tamil Nadu and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK), wear masks as they gesture during an election campaign ahead of the general elections in Chennai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women...more
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A student dressed as 10-headed demon king Ravana is helped by others as they participate in a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Mumbai September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A boy wearing a mask of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of elephant god Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the...more
A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo
A supporter of the Democratic National Alliance opposition party wears a mask of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he holds a puppet of Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa at a May Day rally march in Colombo May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
A woman wearing a mask takes part in the "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of President Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians and is widely celebrated...more
Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/File Photo
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes dance before they cut a 101-feet (31-metres) long cake as part of Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo
School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo
A man, wearing a mask of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, holds up a cob of corn at a roadside stall on the fourth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 4, 2011....more
Fans wearing paper masks of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan...more
Participants take part in a gay pride parade in New Delhi November 28, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo
Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/File Photo
Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7,...more
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his forthcoming movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. The movie is...more
Protesters wear masks of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Vellupillai Prabhakaran during a rally against Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
Students wearing masks of Indian composer A.R. Rahman cheer as they celebrate his double win for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" at the 81st Academy Awards, in Chennai February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/File Photo
A Chinese acrobat performs during an India-China cultural exchange programme in Kolkata November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/File Photo
A Nepali masked dancer performs the Lakhe dance during the Dashain festival in Siliguri October 6, 2008. The Nepali Hindu festival celebrates the victory over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
A masked Kashmiri protester attends a march to the office of United Nations Military Observers Group in Indian and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), in Srinagar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/File Photo
An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Villagers wearing wooden masks depicting a Hindu God, Goddesses and a demon perform a traditional folk dance at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Protesters wear masks while listening to the speech of Indian social activist Medha Patkar during a protest rally against the recent killing in Nandigram in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/File Photo
