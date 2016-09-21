Masked in India

A boy wearing a mask of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of elephant god Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the...more

A boy wearing a mask of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman rests with his parents as idols of elephant god Ganesh are immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

