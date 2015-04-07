Edition:
Mass graves in Tikrit

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A soldier prays at a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Iraqi soldiers salute as they stand next to a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Members from the Iraqi forensic team search to extract the remains of the bodies belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Remnants of a body belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants is seen at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A member from the Iraqi forensic team writes on the body bag of remains belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
