Sun Mar 3, 2013

Mass marriage ceremony

<p>Muslim brides wait for the start of their rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 3, 2013. A total of 162 Muslim couples from across Gujarat took wedding vows on Sunday during the mass wedding ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, March 03, 2013

<p>Muslim grooms wait for the start of their rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Muslim brides pose for a picture during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>People walk next to the belongings of newly married couples, which are donated to them by a voluntary organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Muslim brides smile as they wait for the start of their rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

