Pictures | Mon Jun 16, 2014 | 12:30pm IST

Mass marriage for physically challenged

Grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, June 16, 2014
Grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms arrive in horse carts to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive in horse carts to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A bride adjusts her attire during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A bride adjusts her attire during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms stand in queue to enter the venue of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms stand in queue to enter the venue of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive at the venue of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive at the venue of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A groom sits next to brides as they pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A groom sits next to brides as they pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A hand of a bride decorated with henna paste and jewellery is pictured during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A hand of a bride decorated with henna paste and jewellery is pictured during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive at the venue to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms arrive at the venue to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms sit next to air conditioners as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms sit next to air conditioners as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass wedding ceremony organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), organisers said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass wedding...more

