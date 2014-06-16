Mass marriage for physically challenged
Grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms arrive in horse carts to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bride adjusts her attire during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms stand in queue to enter the venue of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms arrive at the venue of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A groom sits next to brides as they pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms sit next to an air conditioner as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hand of a bride decorated with henna paste and jewellery is pictured during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms arrive in a horse cart to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms arrive at the venue to attend a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms sit next to air conditioners as they wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass wedding...more
Next Slideshows
Friday the 13th motorcycle rally
Thousands of motorcyclists converge on Port Dover, Canada for the Friday the 13th biker gathering.
India this week
Our best photos from the week.
Gay pride in Tel Aviv
Thousands of people take part in the festivities in Tel Aviv, a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism.
E3 gaming expo
Highlights from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.