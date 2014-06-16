Mass marriage for physically challenged

Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass wedding...more

Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass wedding ceremony organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), organisers said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close