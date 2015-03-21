Mass Marriage in India
Brides and grooms stand in queues after taking their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides and grooms take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides sit as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim bride looks on as she waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Shelling in Syria
The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.
Above the blue
Water from above on World Water Day.
India this week
Some of our best photos this week.
From China, without love
While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.