Mass marriages
Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides and grooms sit together as they wait to take their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Brides and grooms sit together as they wait to take their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A bride sits during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A bride sits during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Boys and girls from the Saraniya community wearing garlands pose for pictures after their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys and girls from the Saraniya community wearing garlands pose for pictures after their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A groom takes a photo of his bride with a mobile phone before they say their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A groom takes a photo of his bride with a mobile phone before they say their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Grooms wearing traditional Indian bridal turbans attend their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Grooms wearing traditional Indian bridal turbans attend their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Grooms gesture during their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Grooms gesture during their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A newly married couple sit beside their belongings, which were donated to them by a non-governmental organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A newly married couple sit beside their belongings, which were donated to them by a non-governmental organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brides and grooms arrive at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brides and grooms arrive at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A couple hold garlands as they say their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A couple hold garlands as they say their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal couples perform rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010.
Tribal couples perform rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010.
Tribal couples take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal couples take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu brides sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Noida December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu brides sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Noida December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim brides wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Tribal brides hold earthen pots during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal brides hold earthen pots during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal grooms and brides carry earthen pots on their heads and hold flags during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tribal grooms and brides carry earthen pots on their heads and hold flags during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim bride (R) signs a marriage registration form during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim bride (R) signs a marriage registration form during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Grooms attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Grooms attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Brides wait after their make-up are done during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Brides wait after their make-up are done during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Couples attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Couples attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian brides sit during a procession before a mass marriage during Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal April 30, 2006. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Indian brides sit during a procession before a mass marriage during Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal April 30, 2006. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Indian brides sit during a procession before the mass marriages of 44 couples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Indian brides sit during a procession before the mass marriages of 44 couples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A bride wears ornaments during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bride wears ornaments during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from India this week
Gas shortage anxiety
Tempers are flaring in the states hit by Hurricane Sandy over shortages of gasoline.
Surrealism of Sandy
A look at the surreal scenes in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
Playboy around the world
Snapshots of Playboy clubs and playmates from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.