Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 5, 2012 | 7:20pm IST

Mass marriages

<p>Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 34
<p>Brides and grooms sit together as they wait to take their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Brides and grooms sit together as they wait to take their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, November 05, 2012

Brides and grooms sit together as they wait to take their wedding vows during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
2 / 34
<p>A bride sits during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A bride sits during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, November 05, 2012

A bride sits during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
3 / 34
<p>Boys and girls from the Saraniya community wearing garlands pose for pictures after their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Boys and girls from the Saraniya community wearing garlands pose for pictures after their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Boys and girls from the Saraniya community wearing garlands pose for pictures after their engagement ceremony at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 34
<p>A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 34
<p>A groom takes a photo of his bride with a mobile phone before they say their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A groom takes a photo of his bride with a mobile phone before they say their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

A groom takes a photo of his bride with a mobile phone before they say their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 34
<p>Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 34
<p>Grooms wearing traditional Indian bridal turbans attend their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Grooms wearing traditional Indian bridal turbans attend their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, November 05, 2012

Grooms wearing traditional Indian bridal turbans attend their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
8 / 34
<p>Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, November 05, 2012

Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
9 / 34
<p>Grooms gesture during their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Grooms gesture during their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, November 05, 2012

Grooms gesture during their mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
10 / 34
<p>Brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 34
<p>Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Muslim brides show their hands decorated with henna paste as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
12 / 34
<p>Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 34
<p>Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 34
<p>A newly married couple sit beside their belongings, which were donated to them by a non-governmental organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A newly married couple sit beside their belongings, which were donated to them by a non-governmental organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

A newly married couple sit beside their belongings, which were donated to them by a non-governmental organisation, during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 34
<p>Brides and grooms arrive at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Brides and grooms arrive at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Brides and grooms arrive at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
16 / 34
<p>A couple hold garlands as they say their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A couple hold garlands as they say their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

A couple hold garlands as they say their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
17 / 34
<p>Tribal couples perform rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. </p>

Tribal couples perform rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010.

Monday, November 05, 2012

Tribal couples perform rituals during a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010.

Close
18 / 34
<p>Tribal couples take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tribal couples take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Tribal couples take part in a mass marriage ceremony in Siliguri February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 34
<p>Hindu brides sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Noida December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu brides sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Noida December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Hindu brides sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Noida December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
20 / 34
<p>Muslim brides wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim brides wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Muslim brides wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
21 / 34
<p>Tribal brides hold earthen pots during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tribal brides hold earthen pots during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Tribal brides hold earthen pots during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
22 / 34
<p>Tribal grooms and brides carry earthen pots on their heads and hold flags during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tribal grooms and brides carry earthen pots on their heads and hold flags during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, November 05, 2012

Tribal grooms and brides carry earthen pots on their heads and hold flags during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
23 / 34
<p>Muslim brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Muslim brides display hands painted with henna during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 34
<p>A Muslim bride (R) signs a marriage registration form during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Muslim bride (R) signs a marriage registration form during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

A Muslim bride (R) signs a marriage registration form during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
25 / 34
<p>Grooms attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Grooms attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, November 05, 2012

Grooms attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
26 / 34
<p>Brides wait after their make-up are done during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Brides wait after their make-up are done during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, November 05, 2012

Brides wait after their make-up are done during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
27 / 34
<p>Couples attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Couples attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, November 05, 2012

Couples attend a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
28 / 34
<p>Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
29 / 34
<p>Indian brides sit during a procession before a mass marriage during Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal April 30, 2006. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Indian brides sit during a procession before a mass marriage during Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal April 30, 2006. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Monday, November 05, 2012

Indian brides sit during a procession before a mass marriage during Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal April 30, 2006. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
30 / 34
<p>Indian brides sit during a procession before the mass marriages of 44 couples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Indian brides sit during a procession before the mass marriages of 44 couples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Monday, November 05, 2012

Indian brides sit during a procession before the mass marriages of 44 couples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
31 / 34
<p>Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, November 05, 2012

Grooms line-up during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
32 / 34
<p>A bride wears ornaments during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A bride wears ornaments during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

A bride wears ornaments during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
33 / 34
<p>Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 05, 2012

Muslim grooms sit during a mass wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week

05 Nov 2012
Gas shortage anxiety

Gas shortage anxiety

Tempers are flaring in the states hit by Hurricane Sandy over shortages of gasoline.

02 Nov 2012
Surrealism of Sandy

Surrealism of Sandy

A look at the surreal scenes in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

02 Nov 2012
Playboy around the world

Playboy around the world

Snapshots of Playboy clubs and playmates from around the world.

02 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast