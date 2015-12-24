Mass prayer in Gujarat
Hindu ascetic women sit as they watch boys (unseen) worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit...more
Hindu boys worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of...more
Hindu devotees dance as others pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23,...more
Hindu devotees pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015....more
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or a sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of...more
Hindu priests release balloons before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priests and devotees sit around a decorated "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they wait for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a...more
A Hindu boy wraps himself with a religious cloth to protect himself from cold as he waits for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December...more
A Hindu priest decorates a "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, ahead of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
