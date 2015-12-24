Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2015 | 6:50pm IST

Mass prayer in Gujarat

Hindu ascetic women sit as they watch boys (unseen) worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu ascetic women sit as they watch boys (unseen) worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
date 2015-12-24

Edition:

India

Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2015 | 6:50pm IST

Mass prayer in Gujarat
1 / 11
Hindu boys worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu boys worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Hindu boys worship Surya, the Sun god before the start of the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
2 / 11
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
3 / 11
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the second day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
4 / 11
Hindu devotees dance as others pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees dance as others pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Hindu devotees dance as others pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
5 / 11
Hindu devotees pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Hindu devotees pull a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Swaminarayan to a temple before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
6 / 11
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or a sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or a sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Hindu priests and devotees sit around decorated "havan kunds" or a sacred pits in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they pray on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
7 / 11
Hindu priests release balloons before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests release balloons before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Hindu priests release balloons before the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
8 / 11
Hindu priests and devotees sit around a decorated "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they wait for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests and devotees sit around a decorated "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they wait for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Hindu priests and devotees sit around a decorated "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, as they wait for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
9 / 11
A Hindu boy wraps himself with a religious cloth to protect himself from cold as he waits for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu boy wraps himself with a religious cloth to protect himself from cold as he waits for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Hindu boy wraps himself with a religious cloth to protect himself from cold as he waits for the start of the prayers on the first day of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for the world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
10 / 11
A Hindu priest decorates a "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, ahead of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu priest decorates a "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, ahead of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A Hindu priest decorates a "havan kund" or a sacred pit in which fire is lit and offerings are made, ahead of the five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace at a temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
11 / 11
Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir

Our photos of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi being celebrated in Kashmir

24 Dec 2015
Field of dreams in Cuba

Field of dreams in Cuba

Nurturing the big-league ambitions of the island's young baseball players, as the MLB seeks permission from the U.S. to sign Cuban athletes.

24 Dec 2015
Christmas on the Tube

Christmas on the Tube

Holiday revelers ride the London underground during the holiday party season.

23 Dec 2015
SpaceX rocket nails landing

SpaceX rocket nails landing

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with a payload of satellites before the booster landed safely at Cape Canaveral in a dramatic spaceflight first.

22 Dec 2015

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

