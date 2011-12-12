Mass protests against Putin
A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an...more
A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin more
People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in...more
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more
Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Next Slideshows
Anna Hazare renews protest
Pictures of Anna Hazare and his supporters as the Gandhian campaigner held a day-long fast in New Delhi on Sunday.
India vs West Indies - 5th ODI Highlights
India beat West Indies by 34 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Chennai's M. A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. India won the five-match series 4-1.
Durban climate talks
Pictures from the U.N. climate conference and protests by environmental activists.
Shooting at Virginia Tech
A shooting incident revives memories of the 2007 rampage.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.