Mass rallies in Ukraine
Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. Russia threw Ukraine an economic lifeline on Tuesday, agreeing to buy $15 billion of Ukrainian debt and to reduce the price its cash-strapped neighbour pays for vital Russian gas supplies by about one-third. The deal that keeps the cash-strapped country in Moscow's orbit but fuelled street protests in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police block Pro-European integration protestors taking part in a procession near the Interior Ministry headquarters in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Pro-European integration protester builds a new barricade in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A pro-European integration protester stands on a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (R) makes a speech to pro-European integration protesters as Senator John McCain (C) and Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko (L) look on during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An EU flag flutters from atop a barricade in front of pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Djurica
Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protestors sing during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man crosses himself inside a makeshift chapel in Independence Square where pro-European integration protesters are holding a rally in central Kiev, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko
Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
