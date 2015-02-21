Mass Wedding in Delhi
Relatives of a groom dance on their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A groom on a horse makes his way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A groom wearing headgear attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A relative of a groom attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Grooms on horses make their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A bride gets ready during a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brides wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
