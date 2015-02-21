Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 21, 2015 | 10:10am IST

Mass Wedding in Delhi

Relatives of a groom dance on their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Relatives of a groom dance on their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Relatives of a groom dance on their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 7
A groom on a horse makes his way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A groom on a horse makes his way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A groom on a horse makes his way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 7
A groom wearing headgear attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A groom wearing headgear attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A groom wearing headgear attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 7
A relative of a groom attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A relative of a groom attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A relative of a groom attends a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 7
Grooms on horses make their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Grooms on horses make their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Grooms on horses make their way to the venue of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 7
A bride gets ready during a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A bride gets ready during a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A bride gets ready during a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 7
Brides wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Brides wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Brides wait for the start of a mass wedding ceremony in the old quarters of Delhi February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Mermaid school

Mermaid school

Next Slideshows

Mermaid school

Mermaid school

Learning how to swim like a mermaid in Montreal.

21 Feb 2015
Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East

A rare storm blankets the region with snow.

21 Feb 2015
Salt mine therapy

Salt mine therapy

Children are treated for respiratory illnesses, 1378 feet underground between layers of potassium and salts.

20 Feb 2015
India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes or made news in India during the past week.

20 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast