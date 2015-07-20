Edition:
Mass wedding in Gaza

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
