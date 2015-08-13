Edition:
Massive explosion in China

Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rise from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged cars are seen through the damaged window of a building as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A general view shows smoke rising from the debris near damaged vehicles after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man checks his mobile phone near overturned shipping containers after explosions hit the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters work at the site as smoke and fire rise from the debris after the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man looks out from inside a damaged residential building near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin more than doubled to 44, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters take a break after trying to put fire down at the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of explosions at the Binhai new district August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A woman evacuated from a residential area looks at a large metal object that landed and damaged the road about two kilometres from the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Rescuers are seen in a van near the site of the blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A driver is seen inside a damaged car on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man wears a mask while resting outside after explosions hit Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A firefighter works at the site near damaged vehicles as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A man who was injured following the massive explosions at Binhai new district receives medical treatment at a hospital, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged buildings and cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
