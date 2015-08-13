Massive explosion in China
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rise from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Firefighters carry the body of a victim onto a van after explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An injured man evacuated from the residential area near the explosion site looks towards pluming smoke in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars are seen through the damaged window of a building as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A general view shows smoke rising from the debris near damaged vehicles after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man checks his mobile phone near overturned shipping containers after explosions hit the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters work at the site as smoke and fire rise from the debris after the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks out from inside a damaged residential building near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Smoke rises from shipping containers after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port...more
Firefighters take a break after trying to put fire down at the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A damaged road sign is seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of explosions at the Binhai new district August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man sleeps inside a damaged vehicle on a highway near the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman evacuated from a residential area looks at a large metal object that landed and damaged the road about two kilometres from the explosion site in Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rescuers are seen in a van near the site of the blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A driver is seen inside a damaged car on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises from the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man wears a mask while resting outside after explosions hit Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen on a highway near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A firefighter works at the site near damaged vehicles as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man who was injured following the massive explosions at Binhai new district receives medical treatment at a hospital, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged buildings and cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People wearing masks look on near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
