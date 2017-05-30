Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 30, 2017 | 11:00pm IST

Massive flooding in Sri Lanka

A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 30
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 30
A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 30
A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 30
Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
5 / 30
A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 30
Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 30
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
8 / 30
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 30
A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 30
People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 30
Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
12 / 30
A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
13 / 30
People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
14 / 30
A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
15 / 30
A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
16 / 30
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
18 / 30
A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
19 / 30
A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
20 / 30
A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 30
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
22 / 30
A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
23 / 30
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
24 / 30
A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
25 / 30
A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
26 / 30
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
27 / 30
A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
29 / 30
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

Next Slideshows

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young...

30 May 2017
Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela riot police employ water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters.

30 May 2017
Floods in Sri Lanka

Floods in Sri Lanka

Flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka after the country received heaviest rain since 2003.

30 May 2017
Ramadan in New Jersey

Ramadan in New Jersey

The Egyptian-American Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Manalapan, New Jersey.

30 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast