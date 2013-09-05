Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 5, 2013 | 6:45pm IST

Massive pile-up in Britain

<p>A rescue worker stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>The wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, is seen on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A police officer stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A police officer reacts as he stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Police officers work amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A rescue worker gestures in front of recovery trucks lined up to collect over 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A rescue worker works amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Recovery trucks line up to collect over 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A police officer and a rescue worker talk amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A rescue worker carries a piece of the wreckage of one of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pictures