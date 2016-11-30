Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2016 | 8:15pm IST

Massive protests against South Korea's president

People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A member of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shouts in front of Samsung's main building as they march during a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
People march during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2016. The signs read "Offender disturbing order of nation, Park Geun-hye". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. The flags read "Step down, Park Geun-hye." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A member of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions holds a placard while chanting slogans during a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. The placard reads "Step down, Park Geun-hye." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march with an effigy of South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a general strike calling for Park to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A protester holds a computerized image of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at a candlelight protest demanding President Park step down over a recent influence-peddling scandal, in central Seoul, South Korea, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions attend a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Protesters march with candles at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. Picture taken using a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A protester chants slogans during a protest denouncing South Korean President Park Geun-hye over a recent influence-peddling scandal in central Seoul, South Korea, October 29, 2016. The banner reads, "Call for Park Geun-hye to step down". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Riot policemen block a road leading to the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
People chant slogans during a protest calling for Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. The signs read "Step down Park Geun-hye". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Protesters shout slogans after they are blocked by riot policemen in a road nearby the presidential Blue House during the protesters' march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
People argue with a supporter of Park Geun-hye (bottom) during a protest calling for Park to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. The placard reads "Step down Park Geun-hye". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man holding an umbrella and placard that reads "Step down Park Geun-hye" crosses a road during a protest calling for Park Geun-hye to step down as it snows in Central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
South Korean policemen block the road as farmers march with their trucks toward Seoul to attend a weekend protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, at a tollgate in Ansung, South Korea, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Protesters shout slogans after they are blocked by riot policemen in a road nearby the presidential Blue House during their march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
Riot policemen block demonstrators on a road nearby the presidential Blue House during the protesters' march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A demonstrator shouts to riot policemen who block protesters in a road nearby the presidential Blue House during the protesters' march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
Protesters holding candles march toward the presidential Blue House during an anti-government rally in central Seoul on November 19, 2016, aimed at forcing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to resign over a corruption scandal. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
People stand behind barricades on a road leading to the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
Protesters shout slogans at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A man holds a mock sword and shouts slogans during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
Homeless men nap in front of supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a rally opposing calls for her resignation, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
People sit in front of a giant cut-out of President Park Geun-hye during a rally calling for President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
