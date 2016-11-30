Massive protests against South Korea's president
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A member of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shouts in front of Samsung's main building as they march during a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016....more
People march during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2016. The signs read "Offender disturbing order of nation, Park Geun-hye". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. The flags read "Step down, Park Geun-hye." REUTERS/Kim...more
A member of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions holds a placard while chanting slogans during a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. The placard reads "Step...more
Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march with an effigy of South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a general strike calling for Park to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A protester holds a computerized image of South Korean President Park Geun-hye at a candlelight protest demanding President Park step down over a recent influence-peddling scandal, in central Seoul, South Korea, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions attend a general strike calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in central Seoul, South Korea November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters march with candles at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. Picture taken using a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester chants slogans during a protest denouncing South Korean President Park Geun-hye over a recent influence-peddling scandal in central Seoul, South Korea, October 29, 2016. The banner reads, "Call for Park Geun-hye to step down". REUTERS/Kim...more
Riot policemen block a road leading to the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People chant slogans during a protest calling for Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. The signs read "Step down Park Geun-hye". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters shout slogans after they are blocked by riot policemen in a road nearby the presidential Blue House during the protesters' march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016....more
People argue with a supporter of Park Geun-hye (bottom) during a protest calling for Park to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. The placard reads "Step down Park Geun-hye". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man holding an umbrella and placard that reads "Step down Park Geun-hye" crosses a road during a protest calling for Park Geun-hye to step down as it snows in Central Seoul, South Korea, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean policemen block the road as farmers march with their trucks toward Seoul to attend a weekend protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, at a tollgate in Ansung, South Korea, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
Protesters shout slogans after they are blocked by riot policemen in a road nearby the presidential Blue House during their march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
Riot policemen block demonstrators on a road nearby the presidential Blue House during the protesters' march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A demonstrator shouts to riot policemen who block protesters in a road nearby the presidential Blue House during the protesters' march calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
Protesters holding candles march toward the presidential Blue House during an anti-government rally in central Seoul on November 19, 2016, aimed at forcing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to resign over a corruption scandal. REUTERS/Jung...more
People stand behind barricades on a road leading to the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters shout slogans at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holds a mock sword and shouts slogans during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Homeless men nap in front of supporters of South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a rally opposing calls for her resignation, in Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People sit in front of a giant cut-out of President Park Geun-hye during a rally calling for President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Plane carrying Brazilian soccer team crashes
A chartered plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense to the biggest game in its history crashes in the Colombian mountains.
Havana hosts massive tribute to Fidel
Cuba's leftist allies and Washington's top diplomat in Havana join a sprawling throng of Cubans to commemorate Fidel Castro.
Last stand for Aleppo's rebels
Syria and its allies aim to drive rebels from Aleppo before Trump takes office as pro-government forces surge to their biggest victories in the city for years.
Street battles in Mosul
Iraqi forces take back Mosul from Islamic State militants, one street at a time.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.