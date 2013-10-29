Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 30, 2013 | 3:40am IST

Massive sinkholes

<p>People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 19
<p>A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
2 / 19
<p>Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue</p>

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Close
3 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
4 / 19
<p>Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 19
<p>Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino</p>

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, Italy, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A man examines a 12-metre-deep (40 feet) sinkhole that opened up under the bed of a pensioner in Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 19
<p>A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial/Handout

Close
9 / 19
<p>A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
10 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
11 / 19
<p>Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales</p>

Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Policemen try to remove a lamppost next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. The hole, caused by rains from tropical storm Agatha, swallowed at least one three-story building. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Close
12 / 19
<p>Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales</p>

Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

Policemen chat next to a sinkhole caused by recent rains in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Doriam Morales

Close
13 / 19
<p>A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A security guard looks at a sinkhole in Guatemala City May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
14 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
15 / 19
<p>A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
16 / 19
<p>A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A rescue worker shouts to colleagues across a giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
17 / 19
<p>An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

An evacuee comforts his daughter after a giant sinkhole swallowed several homes in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
18 / 19
<p>A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 30, 2013

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Urban Shield 2013

Urban Shield 2013

Next Slideshows

Urban Shield 2013

Urban Shield 2013

Urban Shield is a training exercise which presents a variety of scenarios, from school shootings to plane hijackings, in order to challenge first responders'...

29 Oct 2013
Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues

Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect and war.

29 Oct 2013
Still lifes from Sandy

Still lifes from Sandy

A look at moments frozen in time by the destruction of last year's Superstorm Sandy.

29 Oct 2013
Fracking fears in South Africa

Fracking fears in South Africa

The Karoo wilderness in South Africa has long been known as a place for artists, hunters and farmers. But now controversy has arisen over whether fracking...

28 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures