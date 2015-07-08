Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 7:16am IST

Massive wildfires in Canada

Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the evacuation of more than 13,000 people and threatened several remote towns. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the evacuation of more than 13,000 people and threatened several remote towns. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
1 / 13
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
2 / 13
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations
Close
3 / 13
Troops from the 3rd Canadian Division, tasked with reinforcing the battle against wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, arrive in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces/MCpl Melanie Ferguson

Troops from the 3rd Canadian Division, tasked with reinforcing the battle against wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, arrive in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces/MCpl Melanie Ferguson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Troops from the 3rd Canadian Division, tasked with reinforcing the battle against wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, arrive in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces/MCpl Melanie Ferguson
Close
4 / 13
Vehicles carrying evacuees from wildfires near La Ronge drive south on Highway 2 in Weyakwin, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways

Vehicles carrying evacuees from wildfires near La Ronge drive south on Highway 2 in Weyakwin, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Vehicles carrying evacuees from wildfires near La Ronge drive south on Highway 2 in Weyakwin, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways
Close
5 / 13
Flames from a forest fire approach the airport outside the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Prince Albert Fire Department

Flames from a forest fire approach the airport outside the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Prince Albert Fire Department

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Flames from a forest fire approach the airport outside the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Prince Albert Fire Department
Close
6 / 13
Flames from a wildfire approach the airport near La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Flames from a wildfire approach the airport near La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Flames from a wildfire approach the airport near La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
7 / 13
A water bomber flies above smoke from wildfires near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

A water bomber flies above smoke from wildfires near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A water bomber flies above smoke from wildfires near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
8 / 13
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations
Close
9 / 13
Fire trucks arrive to tackle a blaze near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Fire trucks arrive to tackle a blaze near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Fire trucks arrive to tackle a blaze near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
10 / 13
A helicopter dumps water on a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

A helicopter dumps water on a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A helicopter dumps water on a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
11 / 13
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations
Close
12 / 13
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The art of cricket bat making

The art of cricket bat making

Next Slideshows

The art of cricket bat making

The art of cricket bat making

Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.

08 Jul 2015
Remembering the London bombings

Remembering the London bombings

Britain marks the 10th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people across London's transport system.

08 Jul 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen, while a Saudi-led bombing campaign continues.

07 Jul 2015
Ten years ago in London

Ten years ago in London

Images from the July 7 2005 bombings in London.

07 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast