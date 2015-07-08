Massive wildfires in Canada
Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the...more
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations
Troops from the 3rd Canadian Division, tasked with reinforcing the battle against wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, arrive in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces/MCpl Melanie Ferguson
Vehicles carrying evacuees from wildfires near La Ronge drive south on Highway 2 in Weyakwin, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways
Flames from a forest fire approach the airport outside the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Prince Albert Fire Department
Flames from a wildfire approach the airport near La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
A water bomber flies above smoke from wildfires near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations
Fire trucks arrive to tackle a blaze near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
A helicopter dumps water on a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations
Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle
