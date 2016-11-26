Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 26, 2016 | 6:15am IST

Massive wildfires tear across Israel

Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 18
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant during wildfire over the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A firefighting plane drops fire retardant during wildfire over the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant during wildfire over the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 18
A man examines the damage caused to a house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man examines the damage caused to a house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man examines the damage caused to a house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 18
Flames blaze in the woods as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Flames blaze in the woods as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Flames blaze in the woods as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 18
An emergency personnel member evacuates a woman as a wildfire burns in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Rami Shlush

An emergency personnel member evacuates a woman as a wildfire burns in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Rami Shlush

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
An emergency personnel member evacuates a woman as a wildfire burns in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Rami Shlush
Close
5 / 18
A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 18
Emergency personnel evacuate elderly people as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Emergency personnel evacuate elderly people as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Emergency personnel evacuate elderly people as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 18
Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 18
A car drives past burning trees as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

A car drives past burning trees as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A car drives past burning trees as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
Close
9 / 18
A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 18
A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 18
A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 18
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 18
A family examines the damage caused to their house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A family examines the damage caused to their house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A family examines the damage caused to their house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 18
A firefighter works as a wildfire burns in residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A firefighter works as a wildfire burns in residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter works as a wildfire burns in residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 18
A firefighter walks inside a structure damaged by a wildfire in the village of Beit Meir near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A firefighter walks inside a structure damaged by a wildfire in the village of Beit Meir near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter walks inside a structure damaged by a wildfire in the village of Beit Meir near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 18
A resident takes a photo of trees burnt in Thursday's fire, from his garden, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A resident takes a photo of trees burnt in Thursday's fire, from his garden, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A resident takes a photo of trees burnt in Thursday's fire, from his garden, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 18
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Hunger and desperation in Aleppo

Hunger and desperation in Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Hunger and desperation in Aleppo

Hunger and desperation in Aleppo

The inhabitants of besieged rebel-held eastern Aleppo have fewer than ten days to receive aid or face starvation and death from a lack of medical supplies, the...

26 Nov 2016
Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Russian President and martial arts fan Vladimir Putin presents a Russian passport to the American action star.

25 Nov 2016
This week in Douma

This week in Douma

Air strikes killed dozens this week in Douma, the rebel-held besieged neighborhood of Damascus, Syria.

25 Nov 2016
Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq

Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq

Islamic State claims responsibility for a suicide truck bomb that killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a gas station in the city...

25 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast