Mauritania waits for rain

<p>A man mixes sand with water to make adobe bricks for building a house in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A man mixes sand with water to make adobe bricks for building a house in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Young men wrestle as people bathe and wash clothes in the Senegal river outside the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Young men wrestle as people bathe and wash clothes in the Senegal river outside the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>The dead carcass of a donkey is buried in the sand in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

The dead carcass of a donkey is buried in the sand in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A girl looks at a young woman pouring water taken from a well in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A girl looks at a young woman pouring water taken from a well in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A boy gives water to his family's horse in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A boy gives water to his family's horse in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Women wait to load their carts with bags of rice and bottles of cooking oil at a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Women wait to load their carts with bags of rice and bottles of cooking oil at a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A man drinks water drawn from a well in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A man drinks water drawn from a well in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A family prepares to load bags of rice and bottles of oil they have been given, onto their cart, at a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A family prepares to load bags of rice and bottles of oil they have been given, onto their cart, at a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Two-year-old Aissata Dia is tended to by her grandmother as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Two-year-old Aissata Dia is tended to by her grandmother as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Women and children take part in a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Women and children take part in a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Fatimata Harouna holds her two-year-old daughter Aissata Dia, as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Fatimata Harouna holds her two-year-old daughter Aissata Dia, as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Bonko Diawara holds her 17-month-old daughter Diarra Yattibere, as she recovers from malnutrition, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Bonko Diawara holds her 17-month-old daughter Diarra Yattibere, as she recovers from malnutrition, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Street vendors try to sell bread to passengers on a bus in the village of Lexeiba, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Street vendors try to sell bread to passengers on a bus in the village of Lexeiba, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A young woman drinks tea as she waits for her turn to get a bag of rice and a bottle of cooking oil outside a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A young woman drinks tea as she waits for her turn to get a bag of rice and a bottle of cooking oil outside a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A boy looks at women fetching water from a well in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A boy looks at women fetching water from a well in the village of Taboit, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>People bathe and wash clothes in the Senegal river outside the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

People bathe and wash clothes in the Senegal river outside the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A woman takes a nap in her home next to a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A woman takes a nap in her home next to a food distribution center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against Hunger) in Tarenguel, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A boy rests at an empty stand at the market in Kaedi, at the Gorgol region in Mauritania June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A boy rests at an empty stand at the market in Kaedi, at the Gorgol region in Mauritania June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

