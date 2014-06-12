Maxim Hot 100
Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
