Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 13, 2014 | 1:40am IST

Maxim Hot 100

Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, June 13, 2014
Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
1 / 24
2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 24
3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, June 13, 2014
3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
3 / 24
4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, June 13, 2014
4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 24
5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, June 13, 2014
5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 24
6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 24
7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 24
8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 24
9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 24
10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, June 13, 2014
10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
10 / 24
11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, June 13, 2014
11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 24
12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 24
13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 24
14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 24
15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 24
16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 24
17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Friday, June 13, 2014
17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 24
19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, June 13, 2014
19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 24
20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 24
21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, June 13, 2014
21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 24
22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 24
23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, June 13, 2014
23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 24
24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, June 13, 2014
24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 24
25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, June 13, 2014
25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Rolling Stones on tour

Rolling Stones on tour

Next Slideshows

Rolling Stones on tour

Rolling Stones on tour

The Rolling Stones hit the road for their "14 On Fire" tour.

12 Jun 2014
Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.

10 Jun 2014
Crowning Miss USA

Crowning Miss USA

Miss Nevada is crowned Miss USA.

09 Jun 2014
Tony Awards

Tony Awards

Highlights from the Tony Awards.

09 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures