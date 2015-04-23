Edition:
India
Maximum City

A woman looks out of a window of an apartment in south Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 600 square feet (55 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 20,000 rupees per square feet ($ 320) or 12,000,000 rupees ($ 192,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 15,000 rupees ($ 240) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Workers take a lift at an under construction high-rise residential tower in Mumbai's central financial district August 25, 2014. The cost for buying a 2,500 square feet (232 square meters) three-bedroom apartment in this tower is around 70,000 rupees per square feet ($ 1,119) or 175,000,000 rupees ($ 2,798,682). REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of various apartments of an high-rise residential building under construction, are seen in a suburb of Mumbai January 12, 2015. In Mumbai, the windows of new high-rise apartment blocks, old low-rise residential buildings and shantytown shacks portray the disparity in living conditions and incomes in the city. Rents for a place to live range from more than $2,000 to less than $5 a month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A high-rise residential tower is seen next to shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 18, 2015. In Mumbai, the windows of new high-rise apartment blocks, old low-rise residential buildings and shantytown shacks portray the disparity in living conditions and incomes in the city. Rents for a place to live range from more than $2,000 to less than $5 a month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of high-rise residential buildings which are under construction are seen surrounding a residential tower (R) in central Mumbai January 12, 2015. The cost for buying a 2400 square feet (223 square meters) three-bedroom apartment in the completed residential tower is around 36,400 rupees ($ 580) per square feet or 87,360,000 Indian rupees ($1.40 million). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 150,000 rupees ($ 2,400) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of residential buildings are pictured in south Mumbai January 22, 2015. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800) per square feet. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of a high rise residential building are pictured in south Mumbai January 27, 2015. The cost for buying a 900 square feet (83.5 square meters) two-bedroom apartment in the seen building is around 70,000 rupees ($ 1,119) per square feet or 63,000,000 rupees ($ 1.07 million). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 110,000 rupees ($ 1,760) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows and doors of an old residential building are pictured in central Mumbai October 10, 2014. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800) per square feet. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman hangs clothes outside the window of an apartment of an old residential building in Mumbai October 1, 2014. The cost for buying 450 square feet (41 square meters) one-room apartment in this building is around 15,555 rupees ($ 250) per square feet or 7,000,000 rupees ($ 112,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 15,000 rupees ($ 240) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A high-rise residential tower is seen next to an under construction tower in central Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 369 square feet (34 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in the completed tower is around 24,000 rupees ($ 385) per square feet or 8,856,000 rupees ($ 136,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 25,000 Indian rupees ($ 400) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

High-rise residential towers are seen behind shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 18, 2015. In Mumbai, the windows of new high-rise apartment blocks, old low-rise residential buildings and shantytown shacks portray the disparity in living conditions and incomes in the city. Rents for a place to live range from more than $2,000 to less than $5 a month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of various apartments of a residential building are seen in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 18, 2015. The cost for buying a 270 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 11,850 rupees ($190) per square feet or 3,200,000 rupees ($ 51,175). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 12,000 rupees ($ 190) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A resident locks the door of an apartment of an old residential building in Mumbai January 28, 2015. The cost for buying a 240 square feet (22 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 8,333 rupees ($ 135) per square feet or 2,000,000 rupees ($32,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 10,000 rupees ($ 160) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents look out of a window of an apartment in south Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 500 square feet (55 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 17,000 rupees per square feet ($ 270) or 8,500,000 Indian rupees ( $136,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 12,000 rupees ($ 190) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of various shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, are seen in Mumbai January 28, 2015. The rent for a 100 square feet (9.29 square meters) shanty in Dharavi ranges from 2.5 rupees ($ 0.04) per square feet to 3.5 rupees ($ 0.06) per square feet. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man stands next to a window of a residential building in central Mumbai January 28, 2015. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800) per square feet. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Facades of different old residential buildings are seen in south Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800) per square feet. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents look out of a window of an apartment in south Mumbai February 19, 2014. The cost for buying a 600 square feet (55 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 14,166 rupees ($225) per square feet or 8,500,000 rupees ($136,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 20,000 rupees ($320) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents look out of windows of an apartment in Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 200 square feet (18 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 25,000 rupees per square feet ($ 400) or 5,000,000 rupees ($ 80,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 12,000 rupees ($ 190) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A resident sits on a balcony of an apartment in Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 200 square feet (18 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 25,000 rupees per square feet ($ 400) or 5,000,000 rupees ( $80,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 12,000 rupees ($ 190) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai February 8, 2014. The cost for buying a 269 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 9,293 rupees ($ 150) per square feet or 2,500,000 rupees ($ 40,000). The rent for an apartment in the same building is around 10,000 rupees ($ 160) per month. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

