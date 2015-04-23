Maximum City
A woman looks out of a window of an apartment in south Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 600 square feet (55 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 20,000 rupees per square feet ($ 320) or 12,000,000 rupees ($...more
Workers take a lift at an under construction high-rise residential tower in Mumbai's central financial district August 25, 2014. The cost for buying a 2,500 square feet (232 square meters) three-bedroom apartment in this tower is around 70,000 rupees...more
Windows of various apartments of an high-rise residential building under construction, are seen in a suburb of Mumbai January 12, 2015. In Mumbai, the windows of new high-rise apartment blocks, old low-rise residential buildings and shantytown shacks...more
A high-rise residential tower is seen next to shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 18, 2015. In Mumbai, the windows of new high-rise apartment blocks, old low-rise residential buildings and shantytown shacks portray the...more
Windows of high-rise residential buildings which are under construction are seen surrounding a residential tower (R) in central Mumbai January 12, 2015. The cost for buying a 2400 square feet (223 square meters) three-bedroom apartment in the...more
Windows of residential buildings are pictured in south Mumbai January 22, 2015. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800) per square...more
Windows of a high rise residential building are pictured in south Mumbai January 27, 2015. The cost for buying a 900 square feet (83.5 square meters) two-bedroom apartment in the seen building is around 70,000 rupees ($ 1,119) per square feet or...more
Windows and doors of an old residential building are pictured in central Mumbai October 10, 2014. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($...more
A woman hangs clothes outside the window of an apartment of an old residential building in Mumbai October 1, 2014. The cost for buying 450 square feet (41 square meters) one-room apartment in this building is around 15,555 rupees ($ 250) per square...more
A high-rise residential tower is seen next to an under construction tower in central Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 369 square feet (34 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in the completed tower is around 24,000 rupees ($ 385) per...more
High-rise residential towers are seen behind shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 18, 2015. In Mumbai, the windows of new high-rise apartment blocks, old low-rise residential buildings and shantytown shacks portray the...more
Windows of various apartments of a residential building are seen in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 18, 2015. The cost for buying a 270 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 11,850...more
A resident locks the door of an apartment of an old residential building in Mumbai January 28, 2015. The cost for buying a 240 square feet (22 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 8,333 rupees ($ 135) per square feet or...more
Residents look out of a window of an apartment in south Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 500 square feet (55 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 17,000 rupees per square feet ($ 270) or 8,500,000 Indian rupees...more
Windows of various shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, are seen in Mumbai January 28, 2015. The rent for a 100 square feet (9.29 square meters) shanty in Dharavi ranges from 2.5 rupees ($ 0.04) per square feet to 3.5 rupees ($ 0.06)...more
A man stands next to a window of a residential building in central Mumbai January 28, 2015. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800)...more
Facades of different old residential buildings are seen in south Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a residential apartment in Mumbai close to the city centre ranges from 12,000 rupees ($ 200) per square feet to 112,552 rupees ($ 1800) per...more
Residents look out of a window of an apartment in south Mumbai February 19, 2014. The cost for buying a 600 square feet (55 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 14,166 rupees ($225) per square feet or 8,500,000 rupees...more
Residents look out of windows of an apartment in Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 200 square feet (18 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 25,000 rupees per square feet ($ 400) or 5,000,000 rupees ($ 80,000)....more
A resident sits on a balcony of an apartment in Mumbai March 15, 2015. The cost for buying a 200 square feet (18 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 25,000 rupees per square feet ($ 400) or 5,000,000 rupees ( $80,000). The...more
Windows of various apartments of a high-rise residential building are seen in the western suburb of Mumbai February 8, 2014. The cost for buying a 269 square feet (25 square meters) one-bedroom apartment in this building is around 9,293 rupees ($...more
