May Day clashes in Turkey

A protester falls during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the demonstrators attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square in central Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

