May Day clashes in Turkey
A protester falls during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the...more
A masked protester runs away from a water cannon's jet during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
A protester lies in front of policemen during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters fire firecrackers as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A masked protester walks during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
A police officer in a gas mask looks at people watching from inside a street shop during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Two protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Protesters take cover behind a banner during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police officers in gas masks detain a protester during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
A protester looks on during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Plain clothes policemen detain a protester during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters take cover as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Policemen block a street to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester plays with a ball during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Protesters shout slogans as they march with banners in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester is detained by policemen during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A protester runs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Vendors watch the street from their shop window as policemen block streets to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
