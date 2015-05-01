May Day
People throw smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME hold red flags during a May Day rally in Athens, Greece May 1, 2015. The words on the vest read: "Construction workers syndicate". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Istanbul went into a security lockdown on Friday as thousands of police manned barricades and closed streets to stop May Day rallies at...more
People carry a national flag as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A police officer picks up smoke grenades during the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A protesters attempt to pull a police bus which blocked the road connecting to Presidential Blue House during a May Day rally in central Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers burned an effigy of Philippine President Benigno Aquino during a May Day protest outside the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A protester throws a gas canister back to police during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A supporter of Russia's Communist party attends a May Day rally in Moscow May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People hold placards during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A demonstrator takes part in the annual Labour Day protest in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 1, 2015. His headband reads, "shorten working hours; no overfatigue." REUTERS/Patrick Lin
A protesters' float featuring Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe riding a battle tank is seen during an annual May Day rally and march organized by the Group of the National Confederation of Trade Unions, commonly known in Japanese as Zenroren, in...more
A man who tried to disrupt a May Day rally of Communist party supporters is detained by police in Kiev, Ukraine May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A police officer stands guard in front of a protesters' float featuring radioactive wastes during an annual May Day rally and march organized by the Group of the National Confederation of Trade Unions, commonly known in Japanese as Zenroren, in...more
Garment workers shout and wave national flags as they take part in a protest calling on the government to raise wages during a march to mark Labour Day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) scuffle with riot police during a May Day rally in central Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
